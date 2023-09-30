The Arizona Cardinals have been a pleasant surprise offensively to start the 2023 season, but their signal caller Kyler Murray is reportedly still weeks away from a return.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that although Murray is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list on Monday, he is not expected to make his return and Joshua Dobbs will remain the starter.

Murray tore his ACL in a Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

The Cardinals QB has been active on social media, hinting that a return to the field could be sooner rather than later, but ultimately the team does not appear to be rushing back its $230 million quarterback.

General manager Monti Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday that the plan is for Murray to play when he is ready.

“Kyler is progressing physically, he is continuing to prepare himself mentally. And we’re getting closer to that time when he’s going to be able to go out there and join his teammates in practice.” Ossenfort said.

“When he’s ready to do that, we won’t hesitate to do that. I would say … is we can see a light where we’re heading. I don’t think we’re quite ready to announce when that’s going to be but we are very pleased with Kyler’s progress, where he’s going right now.”

The Cardinals were a popular pick by many analysts to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the opportunity to draft USC QB Caleb Williams, but after three games, it appears that Arizona may have separated itself from some of the league’s worst.

Dobbs has been formidable not only in the pass game (549 yards with a 72% completion rate and two touchdowns) but in the run game as well (12 rushes for 93 yards and a score).

