The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning to starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt for Game 1 of the team’s NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Pfaadt did not pitch against the Brewers in any of Arizona’s six regular season games against Milwaukee.

The rookie pitcher finished the regular season with a 3-9 mark to go along with a 5.72 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 19 games played (96 innings pitched).

The young hurler had a tough go of it to begin the season and struggled to pick up a win across his first 12 starts of 2023.

He finished that stretch with a 6.13 ERA and posted just one outing — a seven-inning showing against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 18 — without giving up an earned run.

That all changed in late August, however, with Pfaadt looking much sharper throughout his final seven regular season games. He went 3-4 in that span, watching his ERA dip to 4.98.

That includes his most recent outing of 5.2 innings of scoreless work in a win over the Chicago White Sox last Wednesday.

With Pfaadt taking the mound Tuesday, starter Zac Gallen is expected to get the ball for Game 2 the following day. If the series goes three games, Merrill Kelly would be next in line.

The D-backs take on the Brewers in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 4:08 p.m.

