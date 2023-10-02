Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Brewers’ Corbin Burnes to start Game 1 vs. Diamondbacks, Brandon Woodruff out for series

Oct 2, 2023, 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:55 pm

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball ...

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The Brewers won 7-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks were handed a little more clarity into who will be on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers in Games 1 and 2 of the National League Wild Card Series that kicks off Tuesday.

Milwaukee announced that ace Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 on Tuesday, while formidable No. 2 Brandon Woodruff will miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

Arizona will turn to Brandon Pfaadt in Game 1 while Game 2 has yet to be announced, though it is assumed ace Zac Gallen will get the nod for Wednesday’s tilt.

Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in MLB not only this year but for three consecutive seasons. The three-time All-Star recorded a 10-8 record with a 3.39 ERA, a career-best 1.069 WHIP and 200 strikeouts in 193.2 innings pitched in 2023.

Woodruff being sidelined for the series is a major blow to Milwaukee’s chances. In the regular season, he posted a 5-1 record, 2.28 ERA, 0.821 WHIP and posted 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

With the Brewers’ No. 2 being out, Freddie Peralta is next in line to assume the role. Peralta had a 12-10 record, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 210 strikeouts in 165.2 regular season innings pitched.

If a Game 3 were necessary, Merrill Kelly is projected to take the mound for Arizona while Milwaukee would likely turn to righty Adrian Houser.

Houser has been another reason that the Brewers have one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Their No. 4 pitcher has a 4.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 111.1 innings pitched.

Game 1 between the D-backs and Brewers is set for 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday from Milwaukee on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

