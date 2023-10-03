The Arizona Diamondbacks released their lineup card for Tuesday’s Game 1 wild card matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Arizona unveiled their roster for the series against Milwaukee with little to no surprises. Pavin Smith made the roster over trade deadline acquisition Jace Peterson and lefty reliever Kyle Nelson was omitted from the lineup after getting touched up for the last month of the season.

The lineup for Game 1 is as follows:

1. Corbin Carroll, RF

2. Ketel Marte, 2B

3. Tommy Pham, DH

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Gabriel Moreno, C

6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

7. Alek Thomas, CF

8. Evan Longoria, 3B

9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

This would seemingly be the Diamondbacks’ “A” squad outside of Evan Longoria starting over Emmanuel Rivera.

Although, Longoria has appeared in 35 games in the postseason in his career and is 1-for-7 with a home run and two RBIs against Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.

The D-backs will look to do what they have all season and that is get speed on the bases, starting with Carroll in the leadoff spot, and make the little plays to bring in runs.

Rookie righty Brandon Pfaadt will take the bump for Arizona and square off against a red-hot Brewers offense.

First pitch is set for 4:08 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.