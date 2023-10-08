Trenton Bourguet was showing his command of the Arizona State offense during the first half against Colorado.

The Sun Devils are leading 17-14 against the Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

Bourguet orchestrated a pair of long touchdown drives — a nine-play, 66-yard drive to open the game, and an eight-play, 59-yard drive midway through the second.

The redshirt junior capped off the first drive of the day with a quarterback sneak in a rather unusual formation: Bourguet was under center, but the rest of the line was spread out across scrimmage, leaving Colorado scrambling to matchup. Bourguet sneaked it in for the score. A flag was thrown, but it was picked up and the touchdown stood.

Trenton Bourguet takes the ball from under center and sneaks the ball for a touchdown in one of the stranger plays you'll see. ASU and Colorado are tied, 7-7. pic.twitter.com/XaZCo3zJg1 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) October 7, 2023

Bourguet finished the first half 16-for-23 with 156 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also led the team in rushing with 30 yards.

Elijhah Badger had eight catches for 70 yards while Troy Omeire had one big catch for 27 yards for Arizona State.

Meanwhile, the ASU defense gave the Buffaloes offense a tough go of it for the first 30 minutes of play. Prince Dorbah had 1.5 of ASU’s three sacks. He also had 2.5 tackles for losses as the team had six total. The defense also combined for four passes defended.

Colorado was held to 150 yards of offense — 116 passing from Shedeur Sanders and 34 rushing. Sanders did have a 16-yard scamper for a then-game-tying score late in the second quarter.