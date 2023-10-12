The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 6 looking to avoid their third straight loss in their second divisional matchup of the season, going to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Arizona suffered two significant losses in its defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, one of which was running back James Conner to a knee injury that saw him placed on injured reserve. The other was starting safety Jalen Thompson. He did not practice on Wednesday due to the hamstring injury he picked up in that game.

Also out of practice on Wednesday was wideout Marquise Brown due to illness. Running back Keaontay Ingram, expected to join rookie Emari Demercado in replacing Conner, was limited due to the neck ailment that kept him out of the Bengals contest.

As for the Rams, linebacker Ernest Jones is one of the key players on their defense and did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury. He had 15 tackles in L.A.’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Illness DNP – – – Elijah Higgins TE Illness DNP – – – Jalen Thompson S Hamstring DNP – – – Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Limited – – – Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Limited – – – Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited – – – Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full – – – Dennis Daley OL Ankle Full – – –

Los Angeles Rams

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kevin Dotson G Ankle DNP – – – Ernest Jones LB Knee DNP – – – Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP – – – Joe Noteboom OL Groin DNP – – – Christian Rozeboom LB Thigh DNP – – – Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited – – –

