ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Cardinals-Rams injury report: Marquise Brown misses practice due to illness

Oct 11, 2023, 5:07 PM

Hollywood Brown...

Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown





BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 6 looking to avoid their third straight loss in their second divisional matchup of the season, going to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Arizona suffered two significant losses in its defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, one of which was running back James Conner to a knee injury that saw him placed on injured reserve. The other was starting safety Jalen Thompson. He did not practice on Wednesday due to the hamstring injury he picked up in that game.

Also out of practice on Wednesday was wideout Marquise Brown due to illness. Running back Keaontay Ingram, expected to join rookie Emari Demercado in replacing Conner, was limited due to the neck ailment that kept him out of the Bengals contest.

As for the Rams, linebacker Ernest Jones is one of the key players on their defense and did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury. He had 15 tackles in L.A.’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Illness DNP
Elijah Higgins TE Illness DNP
Jalen Thompson S Hamstring DNP
Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Limited
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Limited
Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full
Dennis Daley OL Ankle Full

Los Angeles Rams

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kevin Dotson G Ankle DNP
Ernest Jones LB Knee DNP
Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP
Joe Noteboom OL Groin DNP
Christian Rozeboom LB Thigh DNP
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited

