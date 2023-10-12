PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks reached the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007 by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The D-backs beat L.A. 4-2 on Wednesday at Chase Field to secure the National League Division Series victory and a pool party in right-center field. They guaranteed at least two more playoff games at Chase Field.

Their next opponent is to be determined with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves competing in the other NLDS. Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead with a win on Wednesday and have a chance to close out the No. 1 seed Braves on Thursday at home.

Game 5 would be on Saturday if necessary. Arizona would be the lower seed regardless of outcome.

Diamondbacks’ NLCS schedule

Game 1 – Monday, Oct. 16

Location: TBD

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 17

Location: TBD

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 3 – Thursday, Oct. 19

Location: Chase Field

Time: 2:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 4 – Friday, Oct. 20

Location: Chase Field

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 5 – Saturday, Oct. 21 — If necessary

Location: Chase Field

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 6 – Monday, Oct. 23 — If necessary

Location: TBD

Time: 2:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 7 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 — If necessary

Location: TBD

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

