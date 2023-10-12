Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks NLCS schedule with times vs. Phillies or Braves

Oct 12, 2023, 12:24 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks reached the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007 by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The D-backs beat L.A. 4-2 on Wednesday at Chase Field to secure the National League Division Series victory and a pool party in right-center field. They guaranteed at least two more playoff games at Chase Field.

Their next opponent is to be determined with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves competing in the other NLDS. Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead with a win on Wednesday and have a chance to close out the No. 1 seed Braves on Thursday at home.

Game 5 would be on Saturday if necessary. Arizona would be the lower seed regardless of outcome.

Diamondbacks’ NLCS schedule

RELATED STORIES

Game 1 – Monday, Oct. 16 

Location: TBD

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 17

Location: TBD

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 3 – Thursday, Oct. 19 

Location: Chase Field

Time: 2:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 4 – Friday, Oct. 20

Location: Chase Field

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 5 – Saturday, Oct. 21 — If necessary

Location: Chase Field

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 6 – Monday, Oct. 23 — If necessary

Location: TBD

Time: 2:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Game 7 – Tuesday, Oct. 24 — If necessary

Location: TBD

Time: 5:07 p.m.

TV: TBS

Radio: The Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 11: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers grounds out in the first...

Aaron Schmidt

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman offer no explanation for playoff struggle vs. Diamondbacks

Dodgers star hitters Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were held to one hit in the NLDS against the Diamondbacks.

36 minutes ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Breaking down the Diamondbacks’ MLB playoff record of 4 home runs in an inning

Breaking down the Diamondbacks’ MLB playoff record of 4 home runs in an inning. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

3 hours ago

Damion Lee...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Damion Lee undergoes surgery on injured meniscus

Suns guard Damion Lee underwent surgery to repair his injured right meniscus, the team announced on Wednesday. 

3 hours ago

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks in NLDS Game 3 vs. the Dodgers...

Aaron Schmidt

Brandon Pfaadt’s scoreless start propels Diamondbacks to NLCS

After a rocky start against the Brewers last week, Brandon Pfaadt turned the tables in the Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is attended to after being injured in the fifth inni...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno day-to-day, X-rays negative after taking foul ball to hand

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno exited Wednesday's Game 3 against the Dodgers after taking a foul ball to his right hand.

4 hours ago

Zac Gallen celebrates in the pool after Diamondbacks sweep Dodgers in NLDS...

Kevin Zimmerman

‘That’s our pool’: Diamondbacks heard David Peralta, shift Dodgers’ Chase Field narrative

Long-time Arizona Diamondbacks fans remember the great offense of 2013, when the Los Angeles Dodgers lept into the Chase Field pool.

6 hours ago

Diamondbacks NLCS schedule with times vs. Phillies or Braves