Phoenix Suns’ Damion Lee undergoes surgery on injured meniscus

Oct 12, 2023, 12:07 PM

Damion Lee...

Damion Lee #10 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during NBA media day on October 02, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee underwent successful surgery to repair his injured right meniscus, the team announced on Wednesday.

Lee suffered the knee injury during an on-court workout at the Suns’ practice facility, Phoenix released in a statement on Oct. 1.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, who also performed elbow surgery on Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and an Achilles procedure on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Lee re-signed with Phoenix this offseason on a two-year contract for the veteran’s minimum, adding shooting depth and some continuity to a much different-looking squad.

The 30-year-old joined the Suns ahead of the 2022-23 season after playing 201 games for the Golden State Warriors between 2018-22. He was part of the 2021-22 NBA Finals-winning team.

Damion’s elite three-point shooting, championship experience and toughness help elevate our team,” Suns president of basketball operations James Jones said in a press release after the signing.

Lee played 74 games, primarily as a reserve, in his first year with the Suns. He shot a career-best 44.5% from three-point range and averaged 8.2 points. He made a loud introduction with the go-ahead shot against the Dallas Mavericks in his team debut.

