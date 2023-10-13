Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for Thursday’s preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to low back tightness.

Frank Vogel says Bradley Beal is out with lower back tightness but Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will both play. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 13, 2023

The Suns are being cautious with Beal given the tightness, per the team.

Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant all sat out of Phoenix’s second preseason game at home on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets before head coach Frank Vogel said after practice on Wednesday all three players were on tap to return in Portland.

The Big 3 all played on Sunday in the Suns’ first preseason contest, a 130-126 win over the Detroit Pistons.

In addition, the Suns are resting guard Grayson Allen and wing Josh Okogie, per azcentral’s Duane Rankin. Both started on Tuesday.

With those names not suiting up, Eric Gordon and Nassir Little take the places of Beal and Okogie in the starting lineup. Backup center Drew Eubanks was questionable because of an ankle sprain and he is also out, according to Rankin.

