Bradley Beal out for Suns’ preseason game due to low back tightness

Oct 12, 2023, 6:55 PM

Yuta Watanabe #18, Bradley Beal #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns watch from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on October 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 115-107. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for Thursday’s preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to low back tightness.

The Suns are being cautious with Beal given the tightness, per the team.

Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant all sat out of Phoenix’s second preseason game at home on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets before head coach Frank Vogel said after practice on Wednesday all three players were on tap to return in Portland.

The Big 3 all played on Sunday in the Suns’ first preseason contest, a 130-126 win over the Detroit Pistons.

