After that, Cecconi and Ryne Nelson could pick up the pieces as starters or at least inning-eaters out of the bullpen.

Nelson (5.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) started in 27 regular season games and made a brief appearance out of the bullpen in Game 1 of the D-backs’ Wild Card series. He lasted 0.1 innings and allowed three hits — Arizona cleaned up and he wasn’t tagged with any runs against him.

Cecconi (4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP) made four starts in seven total games with the MLB club in the regular season. He hasn’t pitched for Arizona since a Sept. 22 loss to the New York Yankees.

For the Phillies, the roster spanning the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves and NLCS is the same, and recovering infielder Rhys Hoskins is not part of it.

Recovering from a torn left ACL, the first baseman hasn’t been ruled out of a return this postseason if Philadelphia makes the World Series. He is facing live pitching and running the bases in Florida, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said this weekend, which at the time left the door open for Hoskins to join the Phillies for the NLCS.

Diamondbacks roster for 2023 NLCS vs. Phillies