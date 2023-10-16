Diamondbacks set 2023 NLCS roster vs. Phillies: Slade Cecconi joins pitching staff
Oct 16, 2023, 8:46 AM | Updated: 9:19 am
(Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday morning set their NLCS roster to begin their best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Comparing it to the NLDS roster that Arizona locked in before a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, there is a single swap: Reliever Slade Cecconi for infielder Jace Peterson.
D-backs manager Torey Lovullo will need the 13th bullpen arm since he’s short on starters. The manager said Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly will take the first two games in Philadelphia and then be used in the if-necessary Games 5 and 6. Lovullo said he won’t use the team’s top pitchers on short rest.
Brandon Pfaadt, who has made a start in each playoff series to this point, lines up to start Game 3.
After that, Cecconi and Ryne Nelson could pick up the pieces as starters or at least inning-eaters out of the bullpen.
Nelson (5.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) started in 27 regular season games and made a brief appearance out of the bullpen in Game 1 of the D-backs’ Wild Card series. He lasted 0.1 innings and allowed three hits — Arizona cleaned up and he wasn’t tagged with any runs against him.
Cecconi (4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP) made four starts in seven total games with the MLB club in the regular season. He hasn’t pitched for Arizona since a Sept. 22 loss to the New York Yankees.
For the Phillies, the roster spanning the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves and NLCS is the same, and recovering infielder Rhys Hoskins is not part of it.
Recovering from a torn left ACL, the first baseman hasn’t been ruled out of a return this postseason if Philadelphia makes the World Series. He is facing live pitching and running the bases in Florida, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said this weekend, which at the time left the door open for Hoskins to join the Phillies for the NLCS.
Diamondbacks roster for 2023 NLCS vs. Phillies
Pitchers (13): Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, Slade Cecconi, Ryne Nelson, Kevin Ginkel, Paul Sewald, Andrew Saalfrank, Ryan Thompson, Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Joe Mantiply, Luis Frías
Infielders (7): Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Evan Longoria, Emmanuel Rivera, Jordan Lawlar, Pavin Smith
Outfielders (4): Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Tommy Pham, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Catchers (2): Gabriel Moreno, Jose Herrera
Phillies roster for 2023 NLCS
Pitchers (13): José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler
Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner
Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas, Kyle Schwarber
Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs
Tune to Arizona Sports on Monday for Game 1 of the NLCS between the Diamondbacks and Phillies. First pitch is at 5:07 p.m. MST.