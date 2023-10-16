Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks set 2023 NLCS roster vs. Phillies: Slade Cecconi joins pitching staff

Oct 16, 2023, 8:46 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

Slade Cecconi, Arizona Diamondbacks...

Slade Cecconi #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning during the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday, August 27, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday morning set their NLCS roster to begin their best-of-seven series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Comparing it to the NLDS roster that Arizona locked in before a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, there is a single swap: Reliever Slade Cecconi for infielder Jace Peterson.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo will need the 13th bullpen arm since he’s short on starters. The manager said Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly will take the first two games in Philadelphia and then be used in the if-necessary Games 5 and 6. Lovullo said he won’t use the team’s top pitchers on short rest.

Brandon Pfaadt, who has made a start in each playoff series to this point, lines up to start Game 3.

RELATED STORIES

After that, Cecconi and Ryne Nelson could pick up the pieces as starters or at least inning-eaters out of the bullpen.

Nelson (5.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) started in 27 regular season games and made a brief appearance out of the bullpen in Game 1 of the D-backs’ Wild Card series. He lasted 0.1 innings and allowed three hits — Arizona cleaned up and he wasn’t tagged with any runs against him.

Cecconi (4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP) made four starts in seven total games with the MLB club in the regular season. He hasn’t pitched for Arizona since a Sept. 22 loss to the New York Yankees.

For the Phillies, the roster spanning the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves and NLCS is the same, and recovering infielder Rhys Hoskins is not part of it.

Recovering from a torn left ACL, the first baseman hasn’t been ruled out of a return this postseason if Philadelphia makes the World Series. He is facing live pitching and running the bases in Florida, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said this weekend, which at the time left the door open for Hoskins to join the Phillies for the NLCS.

Diamondbacks roster for 2023 NLCS vs. Phillies

Pitchers (13): Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, Slade Cecconi, Ryne Nelson, Kevin Ginkel, Paul Sewald, Andrew Saalfrank, Ryan Thompson, Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Joe Mantiply, Luis Frías

Infielders (7): Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Evan Longoria, Emmanuel Rivera, Jordan Lawlar, Pavin Smith

Outfielders (4): Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Tommy Pham, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Catchers (2): Gabriel Moreno, Jose Herrera

Phillies roster for 2023 NLCS

Pitchers (13): José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas, Kyle Schwarber

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Tune to Arizona Sports on Monday for Game 1 of the NLCS between the Diamondbacks and Phillies. First pitch is at 5:07 p.m. MST.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen, Christian Walker compete close to home in NLCS vs. Phillies

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen and first baseman Christian Walker will face their hometown Phillies in the NLCS.

15 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Associated Press

Corbin Carroll is proving his worth during the Diamondbacks playoff run

Corbin Carroll has exemplified humility and humbleness through the Diamondbacks playoff run.

1 day ago

Citizens Bank Park...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks feel ready for raucous Phillies environment: ‘That’s the fun part, right?’

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to Citizens Bank Park to face the Philadelphia Phillies in front of a wild crowd.

2 days ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

How the Diamondbacks plan to stay sharp before NLCS vs. Phillies begins Monday

With much being made regarding rest in the postseason around MLB, the Diamondbacks have their strategies to stay sharp before the NLCS.

2 days ago

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is attended to after being injured in the fifth inni...

Kellan Olson

Gabriel Moreno good to go for NLCS vs. Phillies after hand injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks have dodged a bullet twice in the postseason in regards to the health of their catcher Gabriel Moreno.

3 days ago

Bally Sports, Diamondbacks...

Associated Press

Financially troubled Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams

Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams following the Arizona Coyotes' move to another network.

3 days ago

Diamondbacks set 2023 NLCS roster vs. Phillies: Slade Cecconi joins pitching staff