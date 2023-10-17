Arizona Cardinals 2022 third-round pick Myjai Sanders is expected to be cut as the team faces a clock to activate him to the 53-man roster, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro adds the Cardinals will release Sanders on Tuesday after not finding trade interest in the second-year pass rusher.

The Cardinals designated Sanders to return off the injured reserve last Thursday after he began the season on the IR with a hand fracture.

That began a three-week window to allow Sanders to practice before making a decision on his return.

While the Arizona pass-rush has struggled, Sanders is fighting a crowded room in terms of playing time.

Leading Arizona in defensive snaps at the edge rusher positions have been Zaven Collins (216), Dennis Gardeck (178) Victor Dimukeje (166), Cam Thomas (161), B.J. Ojulari (85) and Jesse Luketa (75).

The team is led in sacks by Gardeck (4.0), Dimukeje (3.5) and Collins (2.5).

Ojulari, a second-round pick by the current front office regime led by Monti Ossenfort, has seen a tick up in playing time the past two weeks after he began his season behind the eight-ball after working through an offseason injury.

Sanders got rotation reps as outside linebacker as a rookie under then-coach Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. He saw a major bump in playing time in the final six weeks of the regular season

As a rookie, the 100th overall draft pick tallied 23 total tackles with three sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.

