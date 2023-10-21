The Major League Baseball Players Association has announced the finalists for its annual Players’ Choice Awards.

Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen and outfielder Corbin Carroll are among the nominees.

Gallen is one of three finalists for National League Outstanding Pitcher.

Gallen ranked second in MLB in games started (34), wins (17), and innings pitched (210.0) and third in the NL in strikeouts (220).

San Diego’s Blake Snell and Justin Steele of the Cubs are the other finalists.

Carroll is one of three finalists for National League Outstanding Rookie.

Carroll , who led Arizona in hits (161), triples (10), runs (116), stolen bases (54), batting average (.285), OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506), and OPS (.868), is the first rookie in MLB history to record 25+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a season.

Cincinnati’s Spencer Steer and Kodai Senga of the Mets are the other finalists.

The winners will be announced Nov. 2. More information is available online.

