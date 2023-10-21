Close
Zac Gallen, Corbin Carroll named finalists for MLBPA Players’ Choice awards

Oct 21, 2023, 9:33 AM

Starter Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the...

Starter Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Chase Field on April 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Major League Baseball Players Association has announced the finalists for its annual Players’ Choice Awards.

Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen and outfielder Corbin Carroll are among the nominees.

Gallen is one of three finalists for National League Outstanding Pitcher.

Gallen ranked second in MLB in games started (34), wins (17), and innings pitched (210.0) and third in the NL in strikeouts (220).

RELATED STORIES

San Diego’s Blake Snell and Justin Steele of the Cubs are the other finalists.

Carroll is one of three finalists for National League Outstanding Rookie.

Carroll , who led Arizona in hits (161), triples (10), runs (116), stolen bases (54), batting average (.285), OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506), and OPS (.868), is the first rookie in MLB history to record 25+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a season.

Cincinnati’s Spencer Steer and Kodai Senga of the Mets are the other finalists.

The winners will be announced Nov. 2. More information is available online.

