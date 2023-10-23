Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns planning to cut Keon Johnson, Bol Bol appears to make roster

Oct 22, 2023, 7:20 PM | Updated: 7:23 pm

Keon Johnson...

Keon Johnson #45 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Jabari Walker #34 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter of the the preseason game at Moda Center on October 12, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The Phoenix Suns won 122-111. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns are planning to release 21-year-old guard Keon Johnson to chop their roster to 15 players ahead of the regular season cut deadline, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

Barring additional moves, the cut would finalize the Suns’ opening night roster for Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

It means that big man Bol Bol and injured Damion Lee (meniscus injury) appear to have made the team.

Johnson came to Phoenix from the Trail Blazers on Sept. 27 as part of the Damian Lillard blockbuster that shipped Suns center Deandre Ayton to Portland. Phoenix also acquired former Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, wing Nassir Little and former Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen in the trade.

RELATED STORIES

Johnson, the 21st overall pick in 2021, has appeared in 77 NBA games between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland, averaging 5.9 points and 1.8 assists on 36% shooting in 14.5 minutes per game.

He found himself behind combo guards Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, plus defensive-focused perimeter players Josh Okogie and Jordan Goodwin. That group of players will fight for minutes behind the All-Star duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The Ayton trade bumped the Suns’ roster to 17 players on standard contracts to go with the two-way deals of Saben Lee and Udoka Azubuike. Two-way contracts do not count to the 15-man roster maximum for regular-season play.

With the first of two necessary cuts, Phoenix on Thursday released Ish Wainright, who did not appear in the preseason and was dealing with a calf injury.

Phoenix Suns

Frank Vogel, Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: What Suns have to get right in 1st 10 games

What should the Phoenix Suns want to evaluate about their team in the first 10 games of the regular season?

11 hours ago

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns prepares for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footpr...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Devin Booker makes cameo in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ trailer

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, known to be a longtime fan of the Call of Duty franchise, was featured in a new promo Thursday ahead of the release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III."

1 day ago

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: Will Suns miss Chris Paul or Deandre Ayton more?

Seriously, this is not click bait.

1 day ago

Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: Phoenix Suns preseason takeaways

What did we learn about the Phoenix Suns in the preseason with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal getting spot minutes?

2 days ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprin...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns wrap up preseason with win vs. Lakers

The preseason is done for the Phoenix Suns and now the hype for the start of the season on Tuesday can really start multiplying.

3 days ago

Grayson Allen #8 Phoenix Suns passes the ball during the first half against the Portland Trail Blaz...

Kellan Olson

36 unbothered: Multiple ways Phoenix Suns benefit from elite spacing

The Phoenix Suns' Big 3 and a supporting cast full of capable drivers and shooters will provide ample spacing.

3 days ago

Report: Suns planning to cut Keon Johnson, Bol Bol appears to make roster