Devin Booker left the Phoenix Suns’ second elimination game blowout loss in the conference semifinals without saying a word. At least to the media.

He went into the offseason without addressing what happened, both after the game and at exit interviews the next day, only posting a vague social media post “36 unbothered” afterward, two days following the firing of head coach Monty Williams. What was first speculated by fans as a reference to his and Kevin Durant’s added-up jersey numbers was later corrected by Booker: He was just cruising through 36 holes of golf.

Regardless, he unknowingly created a nickname for the Suns’ superstar duo in the process.

To keep us occupied until the Oct. 24 season opener against the Golden State Warriors, which is three days away from Saturday, Empire of the Suns podcast co-hosts Kellan Olson and Kevin Zimmerman will round out the last 12 key storylines for Phoenix’s 2023-24 season after being joined by Arizona Sports contributor Erik Ruby for the first 24.

Kellan Olson: So I think if I start with what the Suns look like without them, they can be a much faster team without Paul offensively and also generate far more rim pressure with his replacement. No Ayton, however, allows the offense to flow easier without his inconsistent engagement.

Defensively, though, it’s not close. Even if Ayton is floating around, he’s still providing a presence and threat the Suns were never going to be capable of replacing. Paul’s vocal role in this regard was a bit underrated and I was higher on how well he was still defending compared to my podcast co-host.

With what it looked like with them here, Ayton’s near-automatic finishing on offense will be missed. So will Paul’s floor general acumen that bests just about everyone in the history of the game.

Part of this answer is hard because Paul got replaced by Bradley freaking Beal. If it was Terry Rozier, different conversation!

I think it’s Ayton rather decisively based off his traits but I’d be very curious to hear what people within the organization think. I’m guessing it’s more split than we’d be led to believe.

Kevin Zimmerman: I am sure the comments to this post will either accuse us of creating clickbait or laugh at the concept of this discussion entirely. Paul was a foundation and a focal point as a personality on the past Suns teams, but here is where we get into considering how tied at the hip they were.

As Paul showed his age last year, it was actually Ayton’s presence that propped up the point guard, allowing both of them to pick their spots to keep Booker and Durant somewhat rested. Remember they for spurts taking over games in the playoffs just this past year?

Both of them were defensive liabilities, though Paul’s genius allowed him to make up for a lot of his physical limitations at this point.

At the end of the day, Ayton’s ups and downs make me favor Paul to answer this one. But I have to think twice about what Phoenix will miss without Ayton, a true 35-minute-per-game center who was the found piece that helped the Suns to an NBA Finals run and then went missing the past two playoffs runs.

What more does Ayton have to give as an NBA player, and would it have come out under Frank Vogel or any new coach? Does Chauncey Billups get more in Portland?

Even though it makes sense for Booker to take his rightful place as the true leading voice for the Suns, Paul was still someone to lean on. Ayton on the other hand was someone the team just couldn’t trust enough to lean on. But I do think there will be moments where Ayton’s absence in the middle will stick out like a sore thumb, and I’m not sure we’ll feel the same with Booker, Beal and Durant filling in the gaps left by Paul.

