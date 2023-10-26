Kyler Murray is still in his three-week window to be activated from the physically unable to perform list after spending the first seven weeks of the Arizona Cardinals’ season working back from his ACL injury, but more good news was announced Thursday.

Murray was taken off the injury report altogether ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback last week was listed as a limited participant and started this week as a full participant.

Safety Jalen Thompson, a non-participant last week, remained limited with a hamstring injury.

Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Krys Barnes LB Hamstring DNP DNP – – Kevin Strong DL Shoulder DNP DNP – – Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck DNP DNP – – Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Limited Limited – – Zach Pascal WR Neck Limited Limited – – Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Limited Limited – – Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full – – Kyler Murray QB Knee Full – – –

Baltimore Ravens

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Keaton Mitchell RB Hamstring DNP Limited – – Roquan Smith LB Shoulder DNP Full – – Marcus Williams S Hamstring DNP DNP – – Kevon Seymour CB Ankle Limited Full – – Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring Full Full – – Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder – Limited – – Odafe Oweh LB Ankle – Limited – –

