Cardinals’ Kyler Murray off injury report for Thursday practice

Oct 26, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals smiles before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray is still in his three-week window to be activated from the physically unable to perform list after spending the first seven weeks of the Arizona Cardinals’ season working back from his ACL injury, but more good news was announced Thursday.

Murray was taken off the injury report altogether ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback last week was listed as a limited participant and started this week as a full participant.

Safety Jalen Thompson, a non-participant last week, remained limited with a hamstring injury.

Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Krys Barnes LB Hamstring DNP DNP
Kevin Strong DL Shoulder DNP DNP
Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck DNP DNP
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Limited Limited
Zach Pascal WR Neck Limited Limited
Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Limited Limited
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full
Kyler Murray QB Knee Full

Baltimore Ravens

 

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Keaton Mitchell RB Hamstring DNP Limited
Roquan Smith LB Shoulder DNP Full
Marcus Williams S Hamstring DNP DNP
Kevon Seymour CB Ankle Limited Full
Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring Full Full
Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Limited
Odafe Oweh LB Ankle Limited

