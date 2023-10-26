Cardinals’ Kyler Murray off injury report for Thursday practice
Oct 26, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Kyler Murray is still in his three-week window to be activated from the physically unable to perform list after spending the first seven weeks of the Arizona Cardinals’ season working back from his ACL injury, but more good news was announced Thursday.
Murray was taken off the injury report altogether ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback last week was listed as a limited participant and started this week as a full participant.
Safety Jalen Thompson, a non-participant last week, remained limited with a hamstring injury.
Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|–
|–
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Full
|–
|–
|–
Baltimore Ravens
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Full
|–
|–
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Kevon Seymour
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|–
|–
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|–
|–
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|–
|Limited
|–
|–
|Odafe Oweh
|LB
|Ankle
|–
|Limited
|–
|–