Max Scherzer has cut on pitching thumb, says it won’t hinder him from pitching in World Series

Oct 25, 2023, 8:29 PM | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 7:50 am

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of...

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer has a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand that he doesn’t think will hinder him from playing in the World Series.

The Texas Rangers starter had a Band-Aid on the inside of his right thumb near the nail before throwing a bullpen session Wednesday, two days before the World Series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It’s just a cut. I can wear a bandage, throw a bullpen on it,” Scherzer said. “The pain of it, I can pitch through that. That’s not the problem. It’s just it would get bloody.”

Scherzer said he pitched with the cut in Games 3 and 7 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.

A 39-year-old right-hander and a three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer was obtained in a trade with the New York Mets on July 30. He went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for Texas.

His regular season was cut short on Sept. 12 because of a strained muscle in his right shoulder, and he returned to make a pair of starts in the ALCS. Scherzer allowed five runs over four innings and took the loss in Game 3, and then gave up two runs in 2 2/3 innings in a no-decision in Game 7.

“It’s almost like the month off, the skin on top of the thumb, which is typically maybe a little more calloused, went away,” he said. “Now, when you come back, it’s soft and now it got cut.”

Scherzer is in the World Series for the third time following a 2012 loss with Detroit against Bruce Bochy’s San Francisco Giants and a 2019 title with Washington over the Astros. This time, he’s playing for Bochy, the Rangers’ 68-year-old manager.

Scherzer was 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Mets and Rangers, raising his career record to 214-108 with a 3.15 ERA.

