Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker doubtful, Bradley Beal remains out for Suns vs. Jazz

Oct 27, 2023, 5:32 PM

Devin Booker #1 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns follow the action from the bench during the...

Devin Booker #1 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns follow the action from the bench during the first half against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left foot soreness) is doubtful for Saturday’s home opener against the Utah Jazz while Bradley Beal (low back tightness) is out.

Beal has yet to play in the regular season while this would be Booker’s second straight missed game.

Booker played in the season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors after he was listed as questionable due to soreness in his left big toe. He was then on the injury report again for Thursday’s game in Los Angeles versus the Lakers, but this time for left foot soreness and was down as doubtful before not playing.

TNT’s Jared Greenberg reported during the broadcast on Thursday that the foot injury for Booker occurred in that game, meaning it was a new one. Greenberg noted Booker wanted to play on Saturday but would need to get the right results on a MRI before playing, and that he could be out until the game after that on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Beal missed two games in the preseason due to low back tightness and hasn’t played in over a week. He was a late scratch on Oct. 12 for his back, played on Oct. 16 and then was out again on Oct. 19 because of the injury. When the regular season came around, Beal was questionable for Tuesday’s fixture and doubtful prior to Thursday, not suiting up for either.

On Monday, Beal said he felt a little tweak in his back in between the preseason game he played and the finale he sat out of.

Phoenix’s offense without both Beal and Booker had serious issues in Thursday’s loss, unable to find a consistent source of generating good shots outside of Kevin Durant, who was double- and triple-teamed all night. He still managed to score 39 points but everyone else outside of Jordan Goodwin in the first half was unable to get the offense in a rhythm. Phoenix’s offensive rating in the half-court was 77.1, a terrible number, per Cleaning the Glass. For reference, it was 97.5 last season.

Even if it’s just Beal out, the Suns will need much more from Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon. Not so much with scoring but with putting pressure on the defense into rotations to spark Phoenix’s ball movement. Goodwin had the most success with doing that out of the three, making him a strong candidate to get good minutes once again.

Allen and Gordon started in place of Beal and Booker on Thursday but Goodwin did close out the fourth quarter bringing the ball up. He could get the nod instead.

Phoenix faces Utah at 7 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns is defended by Cam Reddish #5 and and LeBron James #23 of the ...

Kellan Olson

Shorthanded Suns stall out in 4th quarter of loss to Lakers

Kevin Durant nearly carried a Phoenix Suns team without Bradley Beal and Devin Booker past the Los Angeles Lakers.

19 hours ago

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker out for Suns vs. Lakers, reportedly needs MRI on foot

Suns guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were both out for the team's second game of the season on Thursday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

22 hours ago

Follow @AZSports...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns add TV sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad

The Phoenix Suns continue to remake the viewing experience and on Thursday announced the addition of sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad.

1 day ago

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after he was fouled making a shot over Dario Saric #20 of...

Arizona Sports

Suns guard Josh Okogie fined for flopping against Warriors

It didn't take the Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie long to pick up a fine in the 2023-24 NBA season. The guard was fined $2,000 for flopping.

2 days ago

Drew Eubanks and Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns lose 2nd-round pick for early free-agency contact with Drew Eubanks

The NBA said it found the Phoenix Suns broke rules of making contact with Drew Eubanks during an non-negotiating window.

2 days ago

Devin Booker doubtful, Bradley Beal remains out for Suns vs. Jazz