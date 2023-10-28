Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia tied the MLB record for RBIs in a postseason in his first plate appearance of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Garcia’s single off D-backs starter Zac Gallen made it 21 for this playoff run, tying David Freese for the most ever and giving the Rangers an early 2-0 lead through one inning of Game 1 on Friday.

Garcia had 16 RBIs in the American League Championship Series, setting the record for the most in a single playoff series. He was the MVP of the ALCS and is the betting favorite to snag it for the World Series as well.

Rangers rookie Evan Carter scored on the play, and in the previous at-bat, he smashed an RBI double to right-center field to open the scoring in the World Series.

Gallen has struggled with pitch location in October, serving up too many good offerings to great hitters, and has been punished all postseason. That 2-2 four-seam fastball was once again over the middle of the plate.

