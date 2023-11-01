The Arizona Cardinals signed four players to their practice squad roster on Wednesday, most importantly adding a third quarterback after trading eight-game starter Joshua Dobbs on Tuesday.

Arizona signed quarterback Jeff Driskel, receiver Andre Baccellia, receiver Daniel Arias and running back Hassan Hall. All but Hall have already spent time with the Cardinals this season.

Driskel was released on Oct. 20 as starting quarterback Kyler Murray began his practice window to return from his December ACL injury.

Driskel entered the offseason among a group of quarterbacks Arizona gave a look at with Murray recovering from his knee injury. The Cardinals began training camp with him Colt McCoy, David Blough and rookie Clayton Tune fighting for opportunities before the team traded for Dobbs just before the regular season kicked off.

When Murray is activated to the 53-man roster, the pecking order will be him, followed by Tune and then Driskel.

Baccellia was signed off the practice squad on Saturday ahead of Arizona’s Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He registered two offensive snaps, six special team reps and a kick return for 22 yards across the 31-24 defeat.

Before his limited showing on Sunday, Baccellia had appeared in eight games for the Cardinals a season ago.

Despite his release earlier this week after the Ravens game, Baccellia finds his way back to the practice squad, having gone through similar roster gymnastics this year and last. Currently, Arizona’s practice squad roster includes wideouts Kaden Davis, Davion Davis, Baccellia and Arias.

Arias spent camp with Arizona after going undrafted out of Colorado but was released mid-September and spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. He was released by Kansas City last week.

Hall, an undrafted back from Georgia Tech, spent the preseason with the Cleveland Browns, the Cardinals’ upcoming opponent.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By