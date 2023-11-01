Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals sign Jeff Driskel, 3 more to practice squad roster

Nov 1, 2023, 10:15 AM

Jeff Driskel at training camp...

Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel throws a pass during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals signed four players to their practice squad roster on Wednesday, most importantly adding a third quarterback after trading eight-game starter Joshua Dobbs on Tuesday.

Arizona signed quarterback Jeff Driskel, receiver Andre Baccellia, receiver Daniel Arias and running back Hassan Hall. All but Hall have already spent time with the Cardinals this season.

Driskel was released on Oct. 20 as starting quarterback Kyler Murray began his practice window to return from his December ACL injury.

Driskel entered the offseason among a group of quarterbacks Arizona gave a look at with Murray recovering from his knee injury. The Cardinals began training camp with him Colt McCoy, David Blough and rookie Clayton Tune fighting for opportunities before the team traded for Dobbs just before the regular season kicked off.

RELATED STORIES

When Murray is activated to the 53-man roster, the pecking order will be him, followed by Tune and then Driskel.

Baccellia was signed off the practice squad on Saturday ahead of Arizona’s Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He registered two offensive snaps, six special team reps and a kick return for 22 yards across the 31-24 defeat.

Before his limited showing on Sunday, Baccellia had appeared in eight games for the Cardinals a season ago.

Despite his release earlier this week after the Ravens game, Baccellia finds his way back to the practice squad, having gone through similar roster gymnastics this year and last. Currently, Arizona’s practice squad roster includes wideouts Kaden Davis, Davion Davis, Baccellia and Arias.

Arias spent camp with Arizona after going undrafted out of Colorado but was released mid-September and spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. He was released by Kansas City last week.

Hall, an undrafted back from Georgia Tech, spent the preseason with the Cleveland Browns, the Cardinals’ upcoming opponent.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Clarity begins to form around Cardinals’ QB situation with Joshua Dobbs trade

As mysterious as Joshua Dobbs arrived to the Cardinals, he was gone just like that, opening the door fully for Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune.

1 hour ago

Guard Vitaliy Gurman #73 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the Raiders' 34-7 victory ...

David Veenstra

Cardinals sign Gurman to practice squad, place 2 on practice squad IR in series of moves

The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman to the practice squad Tuesday. The Cardinals also made several other moves.

22 hours ago

chase young...

Associated Press

NFL trade deadline updates: 49ers acquire Chase Young from Commanders

The NFL trade deadline is upon us on Tuesday, and the Cardinals got things going by dealing quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings.

1 day ago

Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals vs. Cowboys...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals trade QB Joshua Dobbs to Vikings as Kirk Cousins injury replacement

The Minnesota Vikings after Kirk Cousins' Achilles injury turn to Joshua Dobbs, who was set to be replaced by Cardinals starter Kyler Murray.

1 day ago

Trey McBride taking TEs room under his wing...

Tom Kuebel

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride’s touchdown nominated on GMFB’s Angry Runs

Trey McBride was selected as a nominee by NFL Network's Kyle Brandt during the Good Morning Football segment Angry Runs for his touchdown against the Ravens.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will start over Joshua Dobbs vs. Browns

Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune, and not Joshua Dobbs, will start against the Cleveland Browns.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals sign Jeff Driskel, 3 more to practice squad roster