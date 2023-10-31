Close
Christian Walker breaks out of slump behind loud ovation before baserunning mishap

Oct 30, 2023, 5:50 PM

Christian Walker hits a double...

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a double off Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers in the second inning during Game Three of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Sometimes all you need is a helping hand from the fanbase.

Christian Walker repaid fans for their loud ovation of the first baseman during Game 3 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

Walker stepped into the batter’s box for the first time in the second inning of Arizona’s home matchup at Chase Field amid a shower of applause and wasted little time, roping a 93-mph four-seam fastball to right-center field.

It’s been tough sledding from the plate this postseason for Walker, who entering Monday batting .184 with a .666 OPS. He had recorded just nine hits and seven RBIs in 16 playoff games (14 starts).

In an effort to buck that trend, numerous Diamondbacks fans took it upon themselves to rally around Walker with an ovation during his first at-bat.

That’s not to say, however, that Walker wasn’t making an impact for Arizona in other areas of the game, such as fielding. Time and time again this postseason, Walker has flashed his defensive prowess.

Despite the hit, Walker still represented an out for the home team in the second inning.

Walker initially got a sign from third base coach Tony Perezchica to go home before running through a late switch for Walker to stop. He was then tagged out at home comfortably after a rocket from Adolis Garcia.

Speaking with the TV broadcast after the out, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo liked Walker’s effort, though acknowledged he likely got a late read on the ball.

The D-backs weren’t the only ones to put the barrel on the bat early in the matchup, with the Rangers responded in the third inning with an RBI single from Marcus Semien and Corey Seager two-run home run to take a 3-0 lead.

Catch the rest of Game 3 of the World Series between the Diamondbacks and Rangers over on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com or 98.7.

