Clayton Tune is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The week leading up to the game has been full of speculation regarding the position. Tune had been speculated to start, especially with Joshua Dobbs — who started Weeks 1-8 for the club — being traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

However, it wasn’t clear cut: Kyler Murray, the incumbent QB1, has his clock ticking to be activated from the Physical Unable to Perform list. He was a full participant in practice for a second straight week. He was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

No word at this time as to whether Murray is going to be activated for the game.

On Wednesday, the team re-signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to the practice squad. He was with the team during the preseason, but was released Oct. 20 as Murray began his practice window. He entered camp with Colt McCoy, David Blough and Tune.

As for Tune, he joined the Cardinals as a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Houston. He’s made one career pro pass, on a trick play at that, for four yards.

