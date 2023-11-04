Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Clayton Tune to start at QB for Cardinals vs. Browns on Sunday, per report

Nov 4, 2023, 7:45 AM

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Clayton Tune is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The week leading up to the game has been full of speculation regarding the position. Tune had been speculated to start, especially with Joshua Dobbs — who started Weeks 1-8 for the club — being traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

However, it wasn’t clear cut: Kyler Murray, the incumbent QB1, has his clock ticking to be activated from the Physical Unable to Perform list. He was a full participant in practice for a second straight week. He was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

RELATED STORIES

No word at this time as to whether Murray is going to be activated for the game.

On Wednesday, the team re-signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to the practice squad. He was with the team during the preseason, but was released Oct. 20 as Murray began his practice window. He entered camp with Colt McCoy, David Blough and Tune.

As for Tune, he joined the Cardinals as a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Houston. He’s made one career pro pass, on a trick play at that, for four yards.

Listen to the Cardinals take on the Browns live on Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Joshua Dobbs celebrates with Monti Ossenfort after a Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys...

Aaron Schmidt

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort explains Joshua Dobbs trade

The Cardinals wanted to make a change at quarterback, leading to the trade of Joshua Dobbs, general manager Monti Ossenfort said.

17 hours ago

Kyler Murray practices in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune? Quarterback decisions loom for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are going to take all the time they possibly can before naming a Week 9 starting quarterback.

18 hours ago

Kyler Murray at practice...

Arizona Sports

Injury report: Cardinals’ Emari Demercado ruled out, Kyler Murray listed as questionable

Deshaun Watson has been cleared to go for the Cleveland Browns. The Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has been ruled out.

19 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts a...

Stephen Gugliociello

Browns QB Deshaun Watson set to start vs. Cardinals on Sunday

The Browns will be starting Deshaun Watson at quarterback on Sunday in Cleveland, according Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. 

20 hours ago

Clayton Tune practices in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Clayton Tune looking to ‘remain constant’ if given Week 9 start

Clayton Tune continues to remain even-keeled despite being in the mix to start for the Arizona Cardinals against the Browns in Week 9.

2 days ago

Drake Maye, North Carolina...

Kevin Zimmerman

As Cardinals settle in NFL standings, Drake Maye rises and Caleb Williams falls in mock drafts

The Arizona Cardinals are one of two one-win teams. Drake Maye is making the move up the 2024 NFL mock draft boards.

2 days ago

Clayton Tune to start at QB for Cardinals vs. Browns on Sunday, per report