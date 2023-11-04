Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Clayton Tune to start at QB for Cardinals vs. Browns on Sunday

Nov 4, 2023, 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:27 pm

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Clayton Tune will be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the team confirmed Saturday afternoon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The week leading up to the game has been full of speculation regarding the position. Tune had been speculated to start, especially with Joshua Dobbs — who started Weeks 1-8 for the club — being traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

However, it wasn’t clear cut: Kyler Murray, the incumbent QB1, has his clock ticking to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was a full participant in practice for a second straight week and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but was not activated on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the team re-signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to the practice squad and then elevated him to the active roster on Saturday. He was with the team during the preseason, but was released Oct. 20 as Murray began his practice window. He entered camp with Colt McCoy, David Blough and Tune.

As for Tune, he joined the Cardinals as a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Houston. He’s made one career pro pass, on a trick play at that, for four yards.

Listen to the Cardinals take on the Browns live on Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

Clayton Tune to start at QB for Cardinals vs. Browns on Sunday