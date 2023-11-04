Kyler Murray not activated off PUP list yet for Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not activated off the physically unable to perform list prior to Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the team’s roster moves on Saturday confirmed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The Cardinals originally designated Murray to return from the PUP list on Oct. 18, giving them 21 days to activate him after he tore his ACL last season. The deadline comes up next week.

After practicing in a limited fashion in his first week back, Murray has since turned in two weeks of full participation.

During the open portion of practice this week, rookie Clayton Tune and Jeff Driskel were working with players on the 53-man roster while Kyler Murray was on the other side of the field operating with practice squad players much like he has since his practice window opened.

Arizona’s roster moves on Saturday included promoting Driskel to the active roster, who will back up the starting Tune.

Driskel was cut from the practice squad on Oct. 20 but re-signed on Wednesday after the Cardinals traded starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings.

Running back Corey Clement and wide receiver Andre Baccellia were also elevated to the active roster.

