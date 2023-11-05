Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Ex-Cardinal Joshua Dobbs already quarterbacking Vikings in Week 9

Nov 5, 2023, 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Joshua Dobbs scrambles in Week 9...

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn’t have to wait long to make an impact for his new team in the Minnesota Vikings.

Five days after the Cardinals dealt Dobbs and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024 to the Vikings in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder, Dobbs was thrust into action after starter Jaren Hall was knocked out of the tilt due to a concussion in the first half.

Entering the fourth quarter, Dobbs is up to 96 yards on 12-of-17 passing to go along with five carries for 41 yards and a score on the ground.

Most of his yards in the run game came on a red zone scramble in the second quarter that led to the signal caller finding Alexander Mattison for a two-yard touchdown.

RELATED STORIES

It’s been a quarterback carousel of late for the Vikings, who lost Kirk Cousins for the season to a torn Achilles last week before Hall went down with the concussion.

The QB certainly knows a thing or two about playing on short notice, having been traded to the Cardinals on Aug. 24. Seventeen days later, he was starting Arizona’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Dobbs looks to make his mark in Minnesota after starting the first eight games of the season for Arizona.

He took noticeable steps forward through the first few games but ran into a wall from Week 5 on.

That on top of quarterback Kyler Murray’s eventual return, made Dobbs expendable at the NFL trade deadline this past Tuesday.

Dobbs’ tenure in the desert came to a close behind 1,589 yards and eight touchdowns to five interceptions on 62.8% of his passes.

While he left a lot to be desired as a passer, Dobbs flexed his ability as a runner during his time with the Cardinals. Through eight games, he came in second among Cardinals runners in yards (258) and was tied with James Conner in touchdowns (five).

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Clayton Tune sacked in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals offense lethargic in 1st half vs. Browns

The mountain of factors playing against the Arizona Cardinals offense were on display in the first half against the Browns.

1 hour ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Michael Wilson officially inactive for Week 9 tilt vs. Browns

The Arizona Cardinals will be without rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

4 hours ago

Kyler Murray practices in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune? Quarterback decisions loom for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are going to take all the time they possibly can before naming a Week 9 starting quarterback.

2 days ago

Clayton Tune practices in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Clayton Tune looking to ‘remain constant’ if given Week 9 start

Clayton Tune continues to remain even-keeled despite being in the mix to start for the Arizona Cardinals against the Browns in Week 9.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray practices in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals, Browns keeping their quarterback cards close to the vest

It's officially a game of quarterback chicken between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

4 days ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Clarity begins to form around Cardinals’ QB situation with Joshua Dobbs trade

As mysterious as Joshua Dobbs arrived to the Cardinals, he was gone just like that, opening the door fully for Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune.

4 days ago

Ex-Cardinal Joshua Dobbs already quarterbacking Vikings in Week 9