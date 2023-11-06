Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was extended by the team following their run to the World Series, per azcentral’s Nick Piecoro and MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

The contract extension runs through the 2026 season, adding two more years to his contract.

Lovullo got his first managing job in MLB with the D-backs in 2017 following stints coaching with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. Arizona saw tremendous success in his first year, winning 93 games and advancing to the National League Division Series. The D-backs then finished above .500 for two straight years but didn’t make the postseason and that streak would go on for a total of five years.

But Lovullo’s big turnaround came this season, taking an 84-win team not expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot and going all the way from the wild card round to the World Series, where the D-backs lost in five games to the Texas Rangers. Arizona’s mix of veterans, players in their prime and young talent on the rise should bode well for the D-backs in the coming years.

Lovullo’s extension follows the one given to general manager Mike Hazen, who received his in October and is now under contract with the D-backs through the 2028 season, including a club option for 2029.

