Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Reports: Arizona Diamondbacks extend manager Torey Lovullo following World Series run

Nov 6, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before Game Two of the World Series agai...

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before Game Two of the World Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was extended by the team following their run to the World Series, per azcentral’s Nick Piecoro and MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

The contract extension runs through the 2026 season, adding two more years to his contract.

Lovullo got his first managing job in MLB with the D-backs in 2017 following stints coaching with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. Arizona saw tremendous success in his first year, winning 93 games and advancing to the National League Division Series. The D-backs then finished above .500 for two straight years but didn’t make the postseason and that streak would go on for a total of five years.

RELATED STORIES

But Lovullo’s big turnaround came this season, taking an 84-win team not expected to be in the mix for a playoff spot and going all the way from the wild card round to the World Series, where the D-backs lost in five games to the Texas Rangers. Arizona’s mix of veterans, players in their prime and young talent on the rise should bode well for the D-backs in the coming years.

Lovullo’s extension follows the one given to general manager Mike Hazen, who received his in October and is now under contract with the D-backs through the 2028 season, including a club option for 2029.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is doused with Gatorade by Alek Thomas #5 and Corbin Car...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen Cy Young finalist, Corbin Carroll ROY finalist

Zac Gallen is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award while Corbin Carroll is a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

4 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno #14 and Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after Moreno hit ...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno win Gold Glove Award

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker won his second straight Gold Glove Award and catcher Gabriel Moreno took his first.

1 day ago

Mark Melancon #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Carson Kelly #18 high five after defeating the Ho...

David Veenstra

Arizona Diamondbacks decline mutual contract option with Mark Melancon

The D-backs declined their mutual contract option with relief pitcher Mark Melancon. The option for the right hander was for $5 million.

1 day ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks have partnered with St. Mary's Food Bank to donate $50,000 to help feed ch...

David Veenstra

Arizona Diamondbacks donate $50,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank pantry

The D-backs and MLB held a special ceremony in Phoenix supporting the Cesar Chavez Community School with a donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

2 days ago

Ivan Melendez, Hillsboro Hops and Arizona Diamondbacks...

Damon Allred

Diamondbacks infielder Ivan Melendez named Fall Star

Ivan Melendez, who split time between A+ and AA ball in the Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league system, was named to the NL Fall Stars roster.

2 days ago

Kevin Ginkel...

Alex Weiner

Mike Hazen: Diamondbacks’ bullpen sets up favorably for 2024

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a bullpen full of controllable players going into next season, including Paul Sewald and Kevin Ginkel.

3 days ago

Reports: Arizona Diamondbacks extend manager Torey Lovullo following World Series run