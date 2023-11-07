Close
Suns’ Bradley Beal upgraded to questionable, Devin Booker out vs. Bulls

Nov 7, 2023, 12:37 PM

Devin Booker #1 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns (both center) look on during the second qua...

Devin Booker #1 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns (both center) look on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal appears close to making his season debut with a listing of questionable on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s game in Chicago against the Bulls, per azcentral’s Duane Rankin.

Beal has yet to play this season due to back spasms. His situation has been one with little to no clarity, inspiring worry amongst the fanbsae that this could be a long-term absence. But optimism began to emerge prior to Saturday’s game in Philadelphia against the 76ers when Beal was on the court going through a full workout that sure looked the part of a guy ramping up.

The upgraded listing to questionable indicates if Beal can’t go on Wednesday that he could be in line to return on Friday at home against the Los Angeles Lakers or on Sunday in Phoenix versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker played through left big toe soreness in the season opener when he sprained his left ankle, forcing him to miss three games. After he returned on that ankle in Thursday’s loss to San Antonio, Booker injured his right calf, now sidelining him for three more games.

There has been no information via the team on the severity of Booker’s strain or a timeline on his return, like Beal.

The Suns are off to a 3-4 start through the injury problems and have turned to guards Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon in the starting lineup in place of Beal and Booker.

