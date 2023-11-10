Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns guard Booker to miss Lakers game Friday, Beal listed as probable

Nov 9, 2023, 6:05 PM

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game a...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on October 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Devin Booker (right calf strain) is out for the Phoenix Suns game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center.

Bradley Beal (low back spasms) is listed as probable to play his second game in a Suns uniform. Beal played 24 minutes in his regular-season debut against the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday, going 3-for-12 from the field for 13 points. The Suns would go on to win in overtime, 116-115.

Booker hasn’t played since the Nov. 2 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home when he played 35 minutes for Phoenix. He’s averaging 31.5 minutes per game this season in just two games.

Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) is also out while Jordan Goodwin (jaw contusion) is available.

RELATED STORIES

Goodwin played 17 minutes in the overtime win against the Bulls on Wednesday, scoring six points and pulling down two rebounds. Goodwin’s injury stems from an injury in the game against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 5, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. Goodwin is averaging 7.1 points and four rebounds per game this season for Phoenix.

Lee has yet to play this season after hurting his knee during a preseason workout.

Catch the Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7. 

Phoenix Suns

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How the Phoenix Suns overcame messy play for the OT win in Bradley Beal’s debut vs. Chicago Bulls

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Phoenix Suns found a way to get past the Bulls and into the win column Wednesday in Chicago. Vince Marotta and guest host Steve Zinsmeister discuss. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

12 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bul...

Kellan Olson

Suns overcome messy play for OT win in Bradley Beal’s debut vs. Bulls

The Phoenix Suns somehow managed to unearth an overtime win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday out of a sloppy, disjointed performance.

24 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns talks with teammate Kevin Durant #35 while playing the Detroit ...

Kellan Olson

Report: Devin Booker could return, give Suns Big 3 a debut as soon as Friday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (right calf strain) could return from injury as soon as Friday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns (both center) look on during the second qua...

Kellan Olson

Suns’ Bradley Beal expected to play, Devin Booker out vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is expected to play and make his season debut on Wednesday, per Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

1 day ago

Eric Gordon drives against Deandre Ayton...

Kevin Zimmerman

Eric Gordon: Then-Suns teammate Deandre Ayton was ‘big part’ of joining Bahamas team

Eric Gordon spoke candidly on playing with and against Deandre Ayton, who he expected to be his Phoenix Suns teammate this year.

1 day ago

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a lay up past Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers ...

Kellan Olson

Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen proving capable of bolstering Suns’ rim pressure

Even while the Big 3 have yet to share the floor together, we are still learning how the Phoenix Suns will be a titan of an offensive team this season.

2 days ago

Suns guard Booker to miss Lakers game Friday, Beal listed as probable