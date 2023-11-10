Devin Booker (right calf strain) is out for the Phoenix Suns game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center.

Bradley Beal (low back spasms) is listed as probable to play his second game in a Suns uniform. Beal played 24 minutes in his regular-season debut against the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday, going 3-for-12 from the field for 13 points. The Suns would go on to win in overtime, 116-115.

Booker hasn’t played since the Nov. 2 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home when he played 35 minutes for Phoenix. He’s averaging 31.5 minutes per game this season in just two games.

Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) is also out while Jordan Goodwin (jaw contusion) is available.

Goodwin played 17 minutes in the overtime win against the Bulls on Wednesday, scoring six points and pulling down two rebounds. Goodwin’s injury stems from an injury in the game against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 5, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. Goodwin is averaging 7.1 points and four rebounds per game this season for Phoenix.

Lee has yet to play this season after hurting his knee during a preseason workout.

