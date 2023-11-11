Devin Booker (right calf strain) is out for the Phoenix Suns’ in-season tournament game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center.

Bradley Beal (low back spasms) was listed as probable to play his second game in a Suns uniform, and head coach Frank Vogel told reporters pregame he would suit up. Beal played 24 minutes in his regular-season debut against the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday, going 3-for-12 from the field for 13 points. The Suns went on to win in overtime, 116-115.

Booker hasn’t played since the Nov. 2 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home when he played 35 minutes for Phoenix. He’s averaging 31.5 minutes per game this season in just two games.

Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) is also out while Jordan Goodwin (jaw contusion) is available.

Goodwin played 17 minutes in the overtime win against the Bulls on Wednesday, scoring six points and pulling down two rebounds. Goodwin is averaging 7.1 points and four rebounds per game this season for Phoenix.

Lakers star Anthony Davis was upgraded to available (left adductor/hip spasm) after missing the L.A.’s 34-point loss to Houston on Wednesday. Davis has played in seven of eight games this season with 23.9 points per contest.

The Lakers beat the Suns without Booker or Beal on Oct. 26, 100-95. Davis had 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Catch the Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Follow @AZSports