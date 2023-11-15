Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is probable to return Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the past five games due to a calf strain, according to the NBA Injury Report.

Bradley Beal is also probable to play after pushing through back tightness in Sunday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, so Wednesday could mark the first time Phoenix’s Big 3 with Kevin Durant plays together.

Durant has been the mainstay in the lineup for the Suns, playing all 10 games and averaging 30 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per outing.

Beal, whom the team acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Washington Wizards, has appeared in three games. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists but shooting 39% as he works through his back issue.

The Timberwolves game would be Booker’s first appearance since a Nov. 2 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at home.

In two games through Phoenix’s 4-6 start to this season, Booker is averaging 31.5 points per contest.

He led the Suns to an opening-night win against Stephen Curry, former Sun Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors 108-104, scoring 32 in 37 minutes. However, he’d go on to miss two games after that showdown until the Spurs game. That night, he played 35 minutes, scoring 31, dishing 13 assists and pulling down nine rebounds.

Booker has been listed with toe and ankle injuries this season before the calf issue.

Veteran guard Eric Gordon is also probable to play (left shoulder) against Minnesota. The Timberwolves have a back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday, so they won’t release an injury report for the Suns game until after their first tilt against the Warriors.

Tune to Arizona Sports for the Suns’ expected debut of the trio against the Timberwolves with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Follow @AZSports