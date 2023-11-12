Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Reports: Former Suns F Kelly Oubre Jr. hit by vehicle, in stable condition

Nov 11, 2023, 8:35 PM | Updated: 9:21 pm

Kelly Oubre Jr....

Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Philadelphia 76ers and former Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle as a pedestrian near his residence in Center City, Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday night.

Oubre was hospitalized in stable condition, the report said, but is expected to miss significant time on the court due to injuries he sustained in the collision. His injuries are not expected to be season-ending, and the NBA veteran was later released from the hospital, Wojnarowski reported.

Oubre played 96 games for the Suns from 2018-20. Phoenix traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2020 NBA bubble in its package for point guard Chris Paul. He played for the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets before signing a one-year deal with the Sixers this past offseason.

The 27-year-old was off to a hot start in Philadelphia, averaging 16.3 points per game on 50% shooting (38% from deep). He has been the 76ers’ fourth-leading scorer after Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Philadelphia is 7-1 and on a seven-game winning streak.

Oubre started the last five games.

He was at practice the morning of the incident.

