Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Mat Ishbia gave away nine pairs of Suns tickets

Nov 12, 2023, 4:29 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns...

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia attends game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Suns owner Mat Ishbia gave away even more tickets than he said he would, part of a continued effort to enhance fan experience.

After announcing a giveaway on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday promising five pairs of tickets, Ishbia gave away nine pairs for Sunday night’s matchup vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ishbia’s giveaway accumulated upwards of 1,700 responses in just over 30 hours following his “Who would you take and why?” prompt. He said he’ll message the winners and keep the others in mind if a similar giveaway happens later in the season.

RELATED STORIES

Some of the other fan experience initiatives Ishbia has undergone include the re-imagined Ring of Honor which will soon add Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire as well as improved concessions.

Ishbia tabbed OVG Hospitality to bring a deal to Footprint Center that includes beverages at entry, locally renowned chefs, expanded wine offerings and more.

Unfortunately for the 18 fans who now get to go to the game, Devin Booker (right calf strain) and Eric Gordon (left shoulder soreness) have both been ruled out and Bradley Beal (low back spasms) is probable.

The Suns take on the Thunder at 6 p.m. at Footprint Center. Catch the coverage on ArizonaSports.com, 620 AM (or 98.7 HD-2) or on the Arizona Sports app.

Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns...

Stephen Gugliociello

Grayson Allen throws down poster vs. Thunder

Suns guard Grayson Allen had a huge throw down midway through the second quarter for Phoenix at Footprint Center.

7 minutes ago

Devin Booker and Bradley Beal...

Damon Allred

Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder on Sunday

The Phoenix Suns can't seem to escape the injury bug as Eric Gordon joins Devin Booker on the bench ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Thunder.

3 hours ago

Kelly Oubre Jr....

Arizona Sports

Former Suns F Kelly Oubre Jr. hit by vehicle, in stable condition

76ers and former Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle as a pedestrian near his residence in Philadelphia.

23 hours ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker doubtful, Eric Gordon questionable for Sunday matchup vs. Thunder

The Phoenix Suns listed Devin Booker doubtful for Sunday's home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1 day ago

From right, J.R. Smith and Lebron James are seen on the field prior to the game between the Michiga...

Stephen Gugliociello

LeBron James takes swipe at Jim Harbaugh, Michigan following win over Suns on Friday

Ohio-native LeBron James may not have gone to college, but that doesn't mean he doesn't love his Buckeyes. And he made that clear Friday.

1 day ago

Mat Ishbia at a game...

Stephen Gugliociello

Suns owner Mat Ishbia giving away tickets to his suite for Sunday’s game

Want to go see the Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday? Want to sit in the owner's suite? Well, now's your chance!

1 day ago

Mat Ishbia gave away nine pairs of Suns tickets