Mat Ishbia gave away nine pairs of Suns tickets

Suns owner Mat Ishbia gave away even more tickets than he said he would, part of a continued effort to enhance fan experience.

After announcing a giveaway on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday promising five pairs of tickets, Ishbia gave away nine pairs for Sunday night’s matchup vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ishbia’s giveaway accumulated upwards of 1,700 responses in just over 30 hours following his “Who would you take and why?” prompt. He said he’ll message the winners and keep the others in mind if a similar giveaway happens later in the season.

Some of the other fan experience initiatives Ishbia has undergone include the re-imagined Ring of Honor which will soon add Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire as well as improved concessions.

Ishbia tabbed OVG Hospitality to bring a deal to Footprint Center that includes beverages at entry, locally renowned chefs, expanded wine offerings and more.

Unfortunately for the 18 fans who now get to go to the game, Devin Booker (right calf strain) and Eric Gordon (left shoulder soreness) have both been ruled out and Bradley Beal (low back spasms) is probable.

The Suns take on the Thunder at 6 p.m. at Footprint Center. Catch the coverage on ArizonaSports.com, 620 AM (or 98.7 HD-2) or on the Arizona Sports app.

