Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Prater ties franchise record as Cardinals jump out to early lead

Nov 12, 2023, 2:55 PM | Updated: 7:44 pm

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have struck first in the Kyler Murray era 2.0 to take an early lead on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals went up 3-0 on a Matt Prater 51-yard field goal. It was the 16th 50-plus yard field goal of his career with the team, tying Neil Rackers for first on the franchise’s all time list, although Prater has reached the total in 60 fewer games.

The drive went 15 plays for 83 yards, 63 net after two penalties against the Cardinals, over 7:48 across the first quarter.

Kyler Murray was 6-for-10 on the scoring drive for 64 yards after going 0-for-2 on the team’s opening three-and-out drive.

RELATED STORIES

Murray connected with Trey McBride three times for 34 yards, including a 19-yard reception.

James Conner had four carries for 19 yards, including an 11-yard scamper.

On the ensuing drive, Atlanta would go down the field on 12 plays for 75 yards and score a touchdown on a two-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke to Scottie Miller.

The final score was 25-23.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the Atlanta ...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Kyler Murray’s return lifts Cardinals to win over Falcons

In Kyler Murray's first game of the 2023 NFL season, he was nothing short of sensational. Arizona Sports’ hosts, editors and reporters react.

11 minutes ago

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Kyler Murray returns as Cardinals win late vs. Falcons

Kyler Murray's late heroics leads the Cardinals to a 25-23 victory over the Falcons on Sunday. It was his first game back from a torn ACL.

2 hours ago

Matt Prater, Cardinals...

Stephen Gugliociello

Kicker Matt Prater sets new Cardinals record for most 50-yard field goals

The 39-year-old kicker booted a 51- and 56-yard field goal, in addition to a 46 yarder, in the Arizona Cardinals game against the Falcons.

4 hours ago

Kyler Murray, Cardinals...

Damon Allred

Kyler Murray, Trey McBride fuel 1st half offense as Cardinals trail Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals offense didn't have to do much to improve from last week's 58-yard performance and didn't need much time to surpass it.

4 hours ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Michael Wilson officially active vs. Falcons

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson is officially active for the team's Week 10 tilt against the Falcons.

7 hours ago

Kyler Murray, Chris Streveler and Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

By The Numbers: What Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is stepping into

Vince Marotta brought up some numbers that illustrate just how bleak the Arizona Cardinals quarterback room has been without Kyler Murray.

8 hours ago

Prater ties franchise record as Cardinals jump out to early lead