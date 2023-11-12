The Arizona Cardinals have struck first in the Kyler Murray era 2.0 to take an early lead on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals went up 3-0 on a Matt Prater 51-yard field goal. It was the 16th 50-plus yard field goal of his career with the team, tying Neil Rackers for first on the franchise’s all time list, although Prater has reached the total in 60 fewer games.

The drive went 15 plays for 83 yards, 63 net after two penalties against the Cardinals, over 7:48 across the first quarter.

Kyler Murray was 6-for-10 on the scoring drive for 64 yards after going 0-for-2 on the team’s opening three-and-out drive.

Murray connected with Trey McBride three times for 34 yards, including a 19-yard reception.

James Conner had four carries for 19 yards, including an 11-yard scamper.

On the ensuing drive, Atlanta would go down the field on 12 plays for 75 yards and score a touchdown on a two-yard pass from Taylor Heinicke to Scottie Miller.

The final score was 25-23.

