Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder on Sunday

Nov 12, 2023, 4:52 PM

Devin Booker and Bradley Beal...

Bradley Beal #3 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns laugh against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on November 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns can’t seem to escape the injury bug as Eric Gordon joined Devin Booker on the bench ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It will be Booker’s eighth game missed through 10 games this season, having played in just the first and fifth matchups. He was exceptional in both, averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in his lone appearances.

According to new league rules requiring 65 games played, Booker (right calf strain) can only miss nine more games after this and still qualify for end-of-season awards such as MVP and All-NBA.

Eric Gordon (left shoulder soreness) is the new addition to the injury report, listed as questionable on the first injury report after Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Playing in all nine games so far, including five starts, Gordon has been key for the Suns, averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) came into this game probable and will have the green light to play. After making his debut two games ago, Beal is averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.5 restricted minutes per game.

The weight of Booker and Gordon’s absences will fall mostly on Beal and Kevin Durant to pick up the slack against a young, formidable Thunder group.

Catch Suns vs. Thunder at 6 p.m. on ArizonaSports.com, 620 AM (or 98.7 HD-2) or on the Arizona Sports app.

