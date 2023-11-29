Close
Nov 29, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 10:07 am

BY PROMOTIONS


The Colangelo Classic is back in Phoenix at Footprint Center on Saturday, December 16th. The four-game schedule is highlighted by three NCAA Tournament participants in Grand Canyon, Saint Mary’s, and UCSB. Joining the field also includes Washington State, Santa Clara, UNLV, Loyola Marymount, and Portland.

Win Tickets: Jerry Colangelo Classic