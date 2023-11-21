The Phoenix Suns are behind the eight-ball as they find themselves halfway through group play of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at 1-1.

They have two more games to go: Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the Portland Trail Blazers and 3 p.m. Friday at the Memphis Grizzlies.

They’ll have to win out to have a shot at coming out of group play, and don’t expect Phoenix (7-6) to pull its foot off the gas pedal if it gets out to early leads against two teams that are 3-10 to start the year.

This is where the tournament gets fun: The Suns not only have to win but win big because point differential will be the deciding factor when it comes to getting out of group play and being one of the eight teams in the single-elimination bracket of the first In-Season Tournament.

Their point differential through two games thus far: zero.

And there are seven teams north of even, with six of those having winning records thus far.

The Suns don’t have the first tiebreaker to win the group stage if they tie the Lakers (currently 3-0) by record, making a wild card selection the goal. With a loss to the Blazers Tuesday and a Utah Jazz win against Los Angeles (8 p.m. MST), Phoenix would be eliminated from the next round of the tournament.

Here’s a rundown of the format and a look at the standings.

NBA In-Season Tournament standings for the Suns: West Group A

TEAM W L DIFF PTS GAME 1 GAME 2 GAME 3 GAME 4 1. Los Angeles Lakers 3 0 +42 363 W @ PHX W vs. MEM W @ POR vs. UTA 2. Utah Jazz 2 1 +19 370 W @ MEM W vs. POR L vs. PHX @ LAL 3. Phoenix Suns 1 1 0 250 L vs. LAL W @ UTA vs. POR @ MEM 4. Portland Trail Blazers 1 2 -26 309 W vs. MEM L @ UTA L vs. LAL @ PHX 5. Memphis Grizzlies -o 0 3 -35 341 L @ POR L vs. UTA L @ LAL vs. PHX

Wild Card standings (as of Nov. 21)

How does the NBA In-Season Tournament work? Rules and format

The 30 NBA teams are broken into six groups randomly selected but kept within the conference. They play four games from Nov. 3-28 against every other team in their group.

Winners of the group get an automatic berth to make up six teams of the eight-team tournament bracket. The other two are wild cards.

That means there will be three automatic berths for West clubs and just one wild card if Phoenix doesn’t win the group outright.

From there, the tournament bracket is single elimination with the quarterfinals (Dec. 4-5) played in team markets before the semifinal (Dec. 7) and championship (Dec. 9) games take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Seeding tiebreakers for both group play and wild cards are as follows:

What are the NBA In-Season Tournament tiebreakers?

• Head-to-head record in the Group Stage

• Point differential in the Group Stage

• Total points scored in the Group Stage

• Regular season record from the 2022-23 NBA regular season

• Random drawing (in the unlikely scenario that two or more teams are still tied following the previous tiebreakers)

What if the Suns don’t make the bracket round of the NBA In-Season tournament or get knocked out early?

If the Suns don’t make the eight-team bracket, they will play on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, off-days for tournament play. All but two of 22 games league-wide will be intra-conference games determined by group play seeding and travel restrictions.

Quarterfinal losers will play Dec. 8 against a quarterfinal loser from their same conference.

