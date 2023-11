Promotions

Upgrade your Suns pre-game experience at Copper Blues. Join Arizona Sports and Tim Ring on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Copper Blues in Downtown Phoenix, where two lucky fans will have the chance win lower-level court tickets. Plus, the first 20 people to arrive will get complimentary parking for the night. You must be present to enter and win, so make your plans now to pregame with Arizona Sports and Copper Blues.