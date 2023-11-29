The Arizona Cardinals’ top three receivers did not participate in practice Wednesday with a variety of injuries.

Wideout Marquise Brown (heel), tight end Trey McBride (groin) and receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) were listed as non-participants on the official injury report. Brown (574 yards) has paced the Cardinals in yardage and touchdowns (four), while McBride (521) and Wilson (435) are not far behind in receiving yards.

Arizona is also down starting safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) and rotation cornerbacks Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).

Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona on Sunday, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month.

Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP – – – Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP – – – Trey McBride TE Groin DNP – – – Starling Thomas V CB Ankle DNP – – – Jalen Thompson S Ribs DNP – – – Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP – – – Joey Blount S Knee Limited – – – Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited – – – Elijah Wilkinson OLB Neck Limited – – –

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full – – – Allen Robinson WR NIR – Rest/foot DNP – – – Calvin Austin WR Ankle DNP – – – Patrick Peterson CB NIR – Rest DNP – – – Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Full – – – Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full – – – Isaac Seumalo OL NIR – Rest DNP – – – Cam Heyward DT NIR – Rest/groin DNP – – –

Follow @AZSports

Presented By