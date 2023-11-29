Close
Cardinals-Steelers injury report: Arizona down top 3 receivers on Wednesday

Nov 29, 2023, 3:15 PM

Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for the snap during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals’ top three receivers did not participate in practice Wednesday with a variety of injuries.

Wideout Marquise Brown (heel), tight end Trey McBride (groin) and receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) were listed as non-participants on the official injury report. Brown (574 yards) has paced the Cardinals in yardage and touchdowns (four), while McBride (521) and Wilson (435) are not far behind in receiving yards.

Arizona is also down starting safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) and rotation cornerbacks Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).

Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona on Sunday, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month.

Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Heel DNP
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP
Trey McBride TE Groin DNP
Starling Thomas V CB Ankle DNP
Jalen Thompson S Ribs DNP
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP
Joey Blount S Knee Limited
Kevin Strong DL Knee Limited
Elijah Wilkinson OLB Neck Limited

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full
Allen Robinson WR NIR – Rest/foot DNP
Calvin Austin WR Ankle DNP
Patrick Peterson CB NIR – Rest DNP
Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Full
Montravius Adams DT Ankle Full
Isaac Seumalo OL NIR – Rest DNP
Cam Heyward DT NIR – Rest/groin DNP

