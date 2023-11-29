Cardinals-Steelers injury report: Arizona down top 3 receivers on Wednesday
Nov 29, 2023, 3:15 PM
The Arizona Cardinals’ top three receivers did not participate in practice Wednesday with a variety of injuries.
Wideout Marquise Brown (heel), tight end Trey McBride (groin) and receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) were listed as non-participants on the official injury report. Brown (574 yards) has paced the Cardinals in yardage and touchdowns (four), while McBride (521) and Wilson (435) are not far behind in receiving yards.
Arizona is also down starting safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) and rotation cornerbacks Starling Thomas V (ankle) and Antonio Hamilton (groin).
Meanwhile, the Steelers, who host Arizona on Sunday, had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick listed as a full participant at practice for the first time in a month.
Arizona Cardinals-Pittsburgh Steelers injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Groin
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Ribs
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OLB
|Neck
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Full
|–
|–
|–
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|NIR – Rest/foot
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Calvin Austin
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|NIR – Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Full
|–
|–
|–
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Full
|–
|–
|–
|Isaac Seumalo
|OL
|NIR – Rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Cam Heyward
|DT
|NIR – Rest/groin
|DNP
|–
|–
|–