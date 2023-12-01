The Phoenix Suns have very few players on the injury report ahead of their tilt with the NBA defending champion Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, but the newest name on that list is guard Devin Booker.

Booker is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury on Wednesday against the Raptors in Toronto during the third quarter. He had inadvertently stepped on a Toronto player’s foot and appeared to roll his ankle. He stayed on the bench for about eight minutes before returning to the game later in the third.

Joining Booker on the injury report are Damion Lee (knee) and Bradley Beal (back), both of whom are out.

It’s the eighth-straight game Beal will miss. He’s played in just three games this season, averaging 17.3 points in 28.7 minutes.

Nassir Little (personal) and Grayson Allen (illness) both missed Wednesday’s game against Toronto. Little was back in Phoenix for the birth of his child.

As for Denver, reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic is off the injury report, while guard Jamal Murray finds himself on it after rolling his ankle on Wednesday night at home against the Houston Rockets. He is questionable for the game. Starting forward and former Arizona Wildcat Aaron Gordon is also questionable (heel).

Catch the Suns as they take on the Nuggets at 8 p.m. on Friday on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

Follow @AZSports