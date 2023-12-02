Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker (ankle) will start in Saturday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center.

Booker was initially listed as questionable on the team’s preliminary injury report along with guard Eric Gordon (knee).

Head coach Frank Vogel said Booker would be a gametime decision, while Gordon would not suit up.

Booker missed Friday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, a 119-111 loss for Phoenix at home. The guard rolled his right ankle against the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night.

Booker has averaged 27.3 points per game this season in 10 contests.

Gordon started on Friday and scored 16 points.

Bradley Beal (back) and Damion Lee (meniscus) are also both out.

For Beal, it’s the ninth-straight game he’ll miss. He’s played in just three games this season, averaging 17.3 points per.

As for Memphis, they’ll be without starting guard Marcus Smart (foot), while center Steven Adams (knee) and guard Ja Morant (suspension) have yet to suit up this year. Guard Derrick Rose (ankle) and wing Ziaire Williams (illness) are listed as doubtful, while sharpshooter Luke Kennard (left knee bone bruise) is out.

Catch the Suns as they take on the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Saturday on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

