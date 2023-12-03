NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 42 points, including 26 in the first quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped the Orlando Magic’s nine-game winning streak with a 129-101 victory Saturday night.

The Magic were hoping for the first 10-game winning streak in franchise history but had little hope after Bridges outscored them by himself as the Nets ran out to a 43-22 lead after 12 minutes.

Bridges had 34 points in the first half to help Brooklyn take a 73-51 lead at the break. The Nets shot 50% from the field and 8-for-18 beyond the 3-point line.

He was 8-for-11 in the first quarter. Bridges’ 26 points were the most in the opening period of an NBA game since the 2021-22 season, when Dallas’ Luka Doncic had 28 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bridges shot 12-for-20 from the field and 15-for-18 from the free-throw line, falling three points shy of his career high.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points, Cam Thomas had 20 and Dennis Smith Jr. finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who have won four of their last five games.

Franz Wagner scored 20 points and Cole Anthony chipped in 20 off the bench for the Magic.

Brooklyn led by as many as 25 points in the first half due to Orlando’s shooting struggles, but the Magic trimmed the lead to single digits in the third quarter on a layup by Moritz Wagner that made it 89-80 with 2:37 left.

Dinwiddie answered by outscoring the Magic 9-5 to extend the Nets’ lead to 98-85 heading into the final quarter.

Bridges put Brooklyn back up by 20 with a three-point play that made it 114-94 with 4:24 left in regulation. He missed his next shot, a 3-pointer that would have tied his career high of 45 points, which he equaled in a loss at Atlanta on Nov. 22.

It was Magic’s first loss since Nov. 14, when the Nets beat them 124-104 in their previous trip to Barclays Center.

