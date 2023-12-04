Marcus Arroyo says he’s next Arizona State offensive coordinator

Marcus Arroyo announced on X Sunday night that he would be the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State, replacing Beau Baldwin.

Arroyo most recently served as head coach at UNLV from 2020-22, where he posted a 7-23 record prior to the Running Rebels’ 9-3 season this year that landed them in the Mountain West Championship Game.

The 43-year-old started his coaching career at his alma mater, San Jose State, where he coached five of his first six seasons after starting at quarterback for four seasons.

He was later an offensive assistant in the Pac-12 for two seasons at Cal after two seasons at Wyoming.

Following a one-year NFL stint in Tampa Bay as the Bucs’ QB coach, Arroyo coached two seasons at Oklahoma State, which would make next season a return to the Big 12.

Then came three seasons at Oregon from 2017-19, all as offensive coordinator and associate head coach in his final year. While coaching the Ducks, he worked closely with now-Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Recruiting service 247 credits Arroyo with recruiting former Hamilton High School star Tyler Shough, who was a top-10 quarterback in the class of 2018, to Oregon.

It’s expected that Arroyo would be the play-caller for the Sun Devil offense going forward, Sun Devil Source reported on Friday.

The post follows an earlier report that Diron Reynolds will be taking over as defensive line coach at ASU as Vince Amey steps back but remains in analyst role.

Reynolds brings experience which includes seven seasons as defensive line coach at Stanford before the same role this season at Michigan State.