Win Lower-Level Suns tickets
Dec 4, 2023, 10:45 AM | Updated: 10:47 am
Dec 4, 2023, 10:45 AM | Updated: 10:47 am
The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will be returning to State Farm Stadium as #8 Oregon takes on #23 Liberty for the first time, on January 1! Register now for your chance to win tickets!!
2 hours ago
Legendary comedian Bill Burr is heading to Arizona Financial Theatre on April 25, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am, but you can win a pair now!
2 hours ago
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl featuring Kansas vs UNLV is coming to Phoenix on December 26, at 7 p.m. MST, at Chase Field. Register for your chance to win tickets!!
1 day ago
Nominate a youth sports coach to be the Arizona Sports Coach of the Month and they could win $500!
3 days ago
Upgrade your Suns pre-game experience at Copper Blues. Join Arizona Sports and Tim Ring on Tuesday, December 12 starting at 7:00 p.m. at Copper Blues in Downtown Phoenix, the first 20 people to arrive will get complimentary parking for the night. So make your plans now to pregame with Arizona Sports and Copper Blues.
4 days ago
Second show alert! Register to win tickets to see TOOL at Footprint Center on Feb. 10.
5 days ago