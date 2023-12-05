The Arizona Cardinals named defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter as their 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year on Tuesday.

The award is handed out each year to a player for their community efforts in addition to their play on the field.

As part of the nomination, Ledbetter will receive a donation of up to $55,000 in the charity of his choosing. He’ll also don a special helmet patch for the remainder of the season.

“So many of our players go above and beyond when it comes to contributing to the community and it is challenging to single out just one for this honor. But whether it’s here in Arizona or in his home state of Georgia, Jonathan has consistently demonstrated a commitment to serving others that exemplifies everything that this award stands for,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in press release on Tuesday.

“We are enormously proud to have him represent the Cardinals and to present him as our 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.”

Ledbetter joins 31 other nominees who will now vie for the league-wide Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The 32 players will be recognized for their efforts during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII before the winner is announced during NFL Honors the Thursday before the big game.

The winner will also receive $250,000 for the charity of their choice.

While Ledbetter continues to make an impact on the field, he’s also making his mark off of it as he focuses on lending a helping hand to the next generation.

Through his foundation, Led A Better Way, which he created in 2019, Ledbetter has hosted youth football camps, holiday gift drives, hospital visits and mental health awareness events in both Arizona and his home state of Georgia.

This past Thanksgiving, Ledbetter helped whip up meals for more than 230 Arizona families alongside Cardinals’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Kelvin Beachum and linebacker Dennis Gardeck

Ledbetter also donated $20,000 to the Thew Elementary School in Tempe in October before speaking on the importance of education and even helping out with a science project.

2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees

Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons: Bradley Pinion

Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith

Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers: Bradley Bozeman

Chicago Bears: Justin Jones

Cincinnati Bengals: Ted Karras

Cleveland Browns: Anthony Walker Jr.

Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence

Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles

Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow

Green Bay Packers: De’Vondre Campbell

Houston Texans: Jon Weeks

Indianapolis Colts: Zaire Franklin

Jacksonville Jaguars: Dawuane Smoot

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes II

Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James Jr.

Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp

Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold

Minnesota Vikings: Harrison Phillips

New England Patriots: Jonathan Jones

New Orleans Saints: Tyrann Mathieu

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley

New York Jets: Solomon Thomas

Philadelphia Eagles: Lane Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead

Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By