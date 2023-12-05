Jonathan Ledbetter named Cardinals’ 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Dec 5, 2023, 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:00 am
(Arizona Sports/Jeremy Schnell)
The Arizona Cardinals named defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter as their 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year on Tuesday.
The award is handed out each year to a player for their community efforts in addition to their play on the field.
As part of the nomination, Ledbetter will receive a donation of up to $55,000 in the charity of his choosing. He’ll also don a special helmet patch for the remainder of the season.
“So many of our players go above and beyond when it comes to contributing to the community and it is challenging to single out just one for this honor. But whether it’s here in Arizona or in his home state of Georgia, Jonathan has consistently demonstrated a commitment to serving others that exemplifies everything that this award stands for,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in press release on Tuesday.
“We are enormously proud to have him represent the Cardinals and to present him as our 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.”
Ledbetter joins 31 other nominees who will now vie for the league-wide Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The 32 players will be recognized for their efforts during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII before the winner is announced during NFL Honors the Thursday before the big game.
The winner will also receive $250,000 for the charity of their choice.
While Ledbetter continues to make an impact on the field, he’s also making his mark off of it as he focuses on lending a helping hand to the next generation.
Through his foundation, Led A Better Way, which he created in 2019, Ledbetter has hosted youth football camps, holiday gift drives, hospital visits and mental health awareness events in both Arizona and his home state of Georgia.
This past Thanksgiving, Ledbetter helped whip up meals for more than 230 Arizona families alongside Cardinals’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Kelvin Beachum and linebacker Dennis Gardeck
Ledbetter also donated $20,000 to the Thew Elementary School in Tempe in October before speaking on the importance of education and even helping out with a science project.
2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees
Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Ledbetter
Atlanta Falcons: Bradley Pinion
Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith
Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins
Carolina Panthers: Bradley Bozeman
Chicago Bears: Justin Jones
Cincinnati Bengals: Ted Karras
Cleveland Browns: Anthony Walker Jr.
Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Lawrence
Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles
Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow
Green Bay Packers: De’Vondre Campbell
Houston Texans: Jon Weeks
Indianapolis Colts: Zaire Franklin
Jacksonville Jaguars: Dawuane Smoot
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes II
Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby
Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James Jr.
Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp
Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold
Minnesota Vikings: Harrison Phillips
New England Patriots: Jonathan Jones
New Orleans Saints: Tyrann Mathieu
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley
New York Jets: Solomon Thomas
Philadelphia Eagles: Lane Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead
Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons
Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin