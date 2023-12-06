Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Eric Gordon expected to play in NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal vs. Lakers

Dec 5, 2023, 6:45 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (knee) is expected to play for the team’s in-season tournament quarterfinal matchup in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Tuesday, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Gordon missed the Suns’ win over Memphis on Saturday and was listed as questionable coming into the game. It was just the second game Gordon has missed this season.

Aside from Bradley Beal (back) and Damion Lee (meniscus) who have been out with long-term injuries, Gordon was the only Sun listed on the injury report.

Devin Booker (ankle), is no longer listed at all after coming back from a one-game absence on Saturday.

Injury report for Lakers vs. Suns in NBA In-Season quarterfinals

RELATED STORIES

As for the Lakers, LeBron James (calf) is set to play after being listed as questionable and Gabe Vincent (knee) is out.

Anthony Davis (adductor/hip), Rui Hachimura (nose) and Jarred Vanderbilt (probable) will all play after being listed as probable.

Suns and Lakers both come from West Group A, where Los Angeles won the group with a perfect 4-0 record and NBA-best +74 point differential.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who play the New York Knicks in the quarterfinal game preceding Suns-Lakers, had the next-best point differential during group play at +46.

Phoenix comes in with a 3-1 record and +34, the second-best point differential across the West behind the Lakers.

The quarterfinal round is the only round that will be played at home arenas. The knockout bracket then moves to Las Vegas and neutral T-Mobile Arena for the semifinals and finals.

Phoenix Suns

Nassir Little, Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ Nassir Little barely made his daughter’s birth after flight from New York

The last three months jostled Nassir Little's life. The Phoenix Suns forward and new father got thrown into the Damian Lillard trade.

3 hours ago

Kevin Durant in Suns-Lakers...

Arizona Sports

NBA In-Season Tournament schedule, bracket: Suns get Lakers in quarters

Here's a schedule of the Phoenix Suns' path in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament and a bracket of the teams that made it.

13 hours ago

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans...

Damon Allred

Pelicans top Kings, clinch first West spot in NBA In-Season Tournament semis

The Pelicans punched their ticket to Las Vegas for the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals and await the winner of Suns-Lakers.

20 hours ago

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns du...

Kellan Olson

Suns tip off NBA In-Season Tournament bracket with rematch vs. Lakers

There is significance whenever the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA In-Season Tournament will. bring even more.

1 day ago

Phoenix Suns guard Saben Lee...

Associated Press

Two-way players get significant pay bump with NBA In-Season Tournament

In a few cases, what some guys win in the NBA In-Season Tournament will be about half of what they'll make all season.

1 day ago

Devin Booker and Desmond Bane scrap for position in Suns-Grizzlies...

Kevin Zimmerman

Devin Booker’s return helps Suns beat Grizzlies in learning session

Devin Booker took advantage of the Memphis Grizzlies' overly aggressive defense to score 34 points in a Phoenix Suns win.

3 days ago

Suns’ Eric Gordon expected to play in NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal vs. Lakers