Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (knee) is expected to play for the team’s in-season tournament quarterfinal matchup in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Tuesday, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Gordon missed the Suns’ win over Memphis on Saturday and was listed as questionable coming into the game. It was just the second game Gordon has missed this season.

Aside from Bradley Beal (back) and Damion Lee (meniscus) who have been out with long-term injuries, Gordon was the only Sun listed on the injury report.

Devin Booker (ankle), is no longer listed at all after coming back from a one-game absence on Saturday.

Injury report for Lakers vs. Suns in NBA In-Season quarterfinals

As for the Lakers, LeBron James (calf) is set to play after being listed as questionable and Gabe Vincent (knee) is out.

Anthony Davis (adductor/hip), Rui Hachimura (nose) and Jarred Vanderbilt (probable) will all play after being listed as probable.

Suns and Lakers both come from West Group A, where Los Angeles won the group with a perfect 4-0 record and NBA-best +74 point differential.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who play the New York Knicks in the quarterfinal game preceding Suns-Lakers, had the next-best point differential during group play at +46.

Phoenix comes in with a 3-1 record and +34, the second-best point differential across the West behind the Lakers.

The quarterfinal round is the only round that will be played at home arenas. The knockout bracket then moves to Las Vegas and neutral T-Mobile Arena for the semifinals and finals.