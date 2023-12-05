Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (knee) is questionable for the team’s quarterfinal matchup in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Aside from Bradley Beal (back) and Damion Lee (meniscus) who have been out with long-term injuries, Gordon was the only Sun listed on the injury report.

Gordon missed the Suns’ win over Memphis on Saturday, which marked the return of Devin Booker (ankle), who’s no longer listed at all.

It was just the second game Gordon has missed this season, and should he miss this one, it would be his first time missing consecutive games.

Injury report for Lakers vs. Suns in NBA In-Season quarterfinals

As for the Lakers, LeBron James (calf) is questionable and Gabe Vincent (knee) is out.

Three more are probable between Anthony Davis (adductor/hip), Rui Hachimura (nose) and Jarred Vanderbilt (probable).

Suns and Lakers both come from West Group A, where Los Angeles won the group with a perfect 4-0 record and NBA-best +74 point differential.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who play the New York Knicks in the quarterfinal game preceding Suns-Lakers, had the next-best point differential during group play at +46.

Phoenix comes in with a 3-1 record and +34, the second-best point differential across the West behind the Lakers.

The quarterfinal round is the only round that will be played at home arenas. The knockout bracket then moves to Las Vegas and neutral T-Mobile Arena for the semifinals and finals.