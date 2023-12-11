Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal will be available Tuesday at home against the Golden State Warriors after missing 12 games due to back issues listed as a strain, head coach Frank Vogel confirmed on Monday.

Kevin Durant (ankle) is questionable to play, while Grayson Allen (groin) and Nassir Little (concussion/fracture) are out, Vogel added. Durant’s availability could lead to the debut of Phoenix’s big three with Beal set to rejoin Devin Booker in the backcourt.

Beal, who has appeared in three games over a 12-10 start, has missed a month of games with his last performance on Nov. 12.

Vogel said Monday that Beal went through a full practice Sunday and responded well. Monday’s practice was non-contact. Durant did not practice on Sunday.

The veteran and marquee offseason acquisition for Phoenix has been held to three games to this point in the season due to his back. He averaged 17.3 points per game on 39% shooting on the floor.

Beal has yet to play with Booker, the lone member of the Big 3 to suit up in Friday’s loss against the Sacramento Kings with Durant nursing a sprained ankle.

The ailing Suns have dropped four out of five games and are 12-10 this season. Booker has missed nine games and Durant three.

The Suns will have had three off days between the Kings loss and Warriors matchup at Footprint Center. Phoenix has 11 of its next 14 games at home, and Vogel said before Friday’s game he hoped to have the Big 3 on the court for the bulk of this stretch.

