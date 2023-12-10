Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Reports: Suns’ Bradley Beal on track for return Tuesday vs. Warriors ‘barring setbacks’

Dec 10, 2023, 4:07 PM

Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is on track to return to action Tuesday at home against the Golden State Warriors after missing 12 games due to back issues, according to multiple reports.

Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic first reported that Beal is on course to playing barring any setbacks. He has missed a month of games with his last performance on Nov. 12.

The veteran and marquee offseason acquisition for Phoenix has been held to three games to this point in the season due to his back. He averaged 17.3 points per game on 39% shooting on the floor.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Sunday Beal was a full participant in practice.

Beal has yet to play with Devin Booker, the lone member of the Big 3 to suit up in Friday’s loss against the Sacramento Kings with Kevin Durant nursing a sprained ankle.

The ailing Suns have dropped four out of five games and are 12-10 this season. Booker has missed nine games and Durant three.

Vogel told reporters Durant, Grayson Allen (groin) and Nassir Little (concussion protocol, orbital fracture) did not practice on Sunday.

The Suns will have had three off days between the Kings loss and Warriors matchup at Footprint Center. Phoenix has 11 of its next 14 games at home, and Vogel said before Friday’s game he hoped to have the Big 3 on the court for the bulk of this stretch.

