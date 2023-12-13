Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns expect to have Durant, Booker and Beal for Big 3 debut vs. Nets

Dec 13, 2023, 1:37 PM | Updated: 1:51 pm

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker...

Kevin Durant #35, Bradley Beal #3 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watch from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on November 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 133-115.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Kevin Durant is listed as probable to play Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, meaning his return could make for the debut of the Phoenix Suns’ Big Three, which also includes Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported and Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro confirms the expectation is that Durant plays.

Additionally, Phoenix lists Grayson Allen (groin) and Josh Okogie (hip) as out, with wing Nassir Little questionable (concussion protocols).

The script-writers wouldn’t have it any other way.

The game at Footprinter Center marks the return to Phoenix for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, who were lottery picks by the Suns in 2018 and 2019, respectively. They were shipped to Brooklyn as key pieces of the trade Phoenix used last February to acquire Durant.

The 35-year-old Durant is averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 19 appearances this year. He’s missed the past two games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors with a sprained ankle suffered in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that ended Phoenix’s NBA In-Season Tournament run.

Beal has appeared in four games over a 13-10 start because of a back issue and made his debut as Booker’s backcourt mate on Tuesday night in a win against the Golden State Warriors.

Durant was listed as questionable for that outing, then ruled out. He was upgraded to probable on the official injury report Thursday morning.

Suns expect to have Durant, Booker and Beal for Big 3 debut vs. Nets