Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Grayson Allen available, Eric Gordon questionable vs. Knicks

Dec 14, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 3:15 pm

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns just got their Big 3 of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the court together but injury problems remain for key reserves.

Grayson Allen (right groin strain) is available and Eric Gordon is questionable (right lower leg soreness) for Friday’s game at home against the New York Knicks. Josh Okogie, meanwhile, remains out due to a right hip injury.

The Suns wrap up a five-game homestand on Sunday, hosting the Washington Wizards.

It was rather rotten luck for Phoenix that the three most important players on the roster beyond the other four expected starters coming into the year were all injured upon the Big Three’s debut Wednesday in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

RELATED STORIES

Allen missed the Suns’ last three games. The guard acquired in the Deandre Ayton trade has arguably been the Suns’ third-best player this year, providing outstanding shooting, extra ball-handling and rebounding to an injury-riddled group in need of all those categories.

Gordon was not on the injury report prior to Wednesday’s loss against the Brooklyn Nets, but head coach Frank Vogel said pregame he was out with a calf strain/soreness. Gordon’s injury was later listed on Wednesday as right leg soreness. Like Allen, Gordon has done well in giving the Suns some production while Beal was out.

Okogie exited Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors with a right hip injury and then did not play on Wednesday. The designation remaining a right hip “injury” is uncommon and there has been little information shared thus far on his timeline toward a return. The elevated play of Jordan Goodwin in the last couple of weeks helps make up for Okogie’s absence but Phoenix’s defensive inconsistencies make them a team that could always use a top defender like Okogie.

Phoenix Suns

ESPN's Richard Jefferson broadcasts the NBA In-Season Tournament...

Kevin Zimmerman

Richard Jefferson believes in Phoenix Suns’ Big 3, especially next year

Devin Booker's transformation as a playmaker and the history of Big Threes has Richard Jefferson optimistic about the Phoenix Suns.

6 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during ...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Kevin Durant features in new NBA ‘The Gift of Game’ Christmas Day ad campaign

Suns forward Kevin Durant is featured in the NBA's new “The Gift of Game” ad. The 30-second spot features animated figurines of NBA stars.

1 day ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Bradley Beal #3 and Devin Booker #1 during the seco...

Kellan Olson

Suns’ lack of cohesion spoils Big 3’s debut, Twins’ Nets win in return

The Phoenix Suns still require some time to jell, and the lack of clicking together into place for a new group has been apparent.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Big 3 combine for 75 points in debut loss vs. Nets

The Suns finally played a game with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the floor together Wednesday night against the Nets.

2 days ago

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets...

Arizona Sports

Suns welcome back Nets’ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson with tribute video

The Phoenix Suns paid tribute to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson with a video during introductions in their return to Footprint Center.

2 days ago

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors...

Alex Weiner

NBA suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green indefinitely after striking Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic

The NBA is suspending Warriors star Draymond Green indefinitely after his flagrant 2 and ejection from Tuesday's game at the Phoenix Suns.

2 days ago

Suns’ Grayson Allen available, Eric Gordon questionable vs. Knicks