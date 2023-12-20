Keita Bates-Diop out for Phoenix Suns due to migraine

Phoenix Suns wing Keita Bates-Diop was a late scratch for the team prior to Tuesday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to a migraine.

Bates-Diop was not on the injury report before the news dropped shortly before tip off.

The 27-year-old has been among a few wings vying for playing time on Frank Vogel’s team through a myriad of injuries. Bates-Diop has had his oppportunities, playing in 22 games and starting in eight of them, averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Since the second week of December, though, Bates-Diop’s role went from 15-20 minutes a night to a more scattered amount of appearances in the last six games, including a DNP in Sunday’s win over the Washington Wizards.

The emergence of Nassir Little, Chimezie Metu and Jordan Goodwin has led to playing time going down for the likes of Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe.

Phoenix is also without Bradley Beal (right ankle sprain), Damion Lee (knee) and Josh Okogie (right hip strain).

